WATERTOWN, MASS. (May 11, 2018) – Beginning on Friday, May 18, the CatholicTV Network will feature special programming about Mary’s Meals, an organization that works to set up community-run feeding programs in schools in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, the founder and Global Chief Executive of Mary’s Meals, will be featured in a two-part interview on CatholicTV’s live talk show This is the Day to discuss his organization and a new documentary about its founding called Mary’s Meals: A Fruit of Medjugorje. Part one of the interview will air on Friday, May 18 at 10:30am ET, followed by part two on Friday, May 25 at 10:30am ET.

Mary’s Meals: A Fruit of Medjugorje will premiere on CatholicTV on Tuesday, May 22 at 9pm ET, with rebroadcasts on Thursday, May 24 at 5pm ET and Saturday, May 26 at 3:30am ET. Additionally, the documentary will air in Spanish at Saturday, May 26 at 10pm ET. The film tells the story of how a family trip to a pilgrimage town inspired the founding of a global movement that now provides life-changing school meals to more than 1.2 million children every school day.

Tune in to CatholicTV to learn about the extraordinary work of Mary’s Meals. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, and iOS.

About Mary’s Meals: Mary’s Meals began in Malawi in 2002 after its founder Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow met a young woman called Emma who was dying from AIDS. She was sitting on the mud floor of her hut surrounded by her children. When Magnus asked her 14-year-old son, Edward, what his dreams were in life, his stark reply was: “To have enough food to eat and to go to school one day”. This was a key part of the inspiration that led to the Mary’s Meals campaign.

Mary’s Meals, which began feeding 200 children in one school in Malawi in 2002, now reaches 1,257,278 children with a daily meal in their place of education in 15 countries, including Malawi, India, Kenya, Lebanon, South Sudan, Haiti, Syria and Ethiopia. By providing a daily meal in a place of education, Mary’s Meals encourages chronically hungry children into the classroom – often for the first time – where they can gain an education that can provide a route out of poverty.

It costs just $19.50 to feed a child for a whole school year through Mary’s Meals. The charity is committed to keeping its costs low and spends at least $.93 cents of every $1 donated on its charitable works.

Please visit www.marysmealsusa.org to find out more about the work of Mary’s Meals.

