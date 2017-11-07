WATERTOWN, MASS. (November 7, 2017) – On Saturday, November 18 at 4pm ET, the CatholicTV Network will air the beatification Mass for Father Solanus Casey from Ford Field in Detroit.

Father Solanus Casey, a Capuchin Friar, co-founded the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit. He was known for his gift of counsel and the humble life of service he led until his death in 1957. He will be the second American-born male to be beatified, following the approval of a miraculous healing attributed to his intercession.

The beatification Mass will air on CatholicTV at 4pm ET LIVE on November 18. CatholicTV will also be airing special programming about Father Solanus Casey leading up to the beatification, including Catholic Destinations: Solanus Casey Center (airing Monday, 11/13 at 5:30pm and Friday, 11/17 at 4pm ET) and Solanus Casey: The Healing Prophet (airing Thursday, 11/16 at 8:30pm ET and Saturday, 11/18 at 1pm ET). CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your mobile device.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

