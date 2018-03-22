WATERTOWN, MASS. (March 22, 2017) – The Catholic Church begins the Easter Triduum on the evening of Holy Thursday, March 29. In observance of these holy days, the CatholicTV Network will broadcast special Masses and services from across the United States and from the Vatican. We invite you to join us in contemplating the Paschal mystery and praying throughout these sacred days leading up to Easter.

CatholicTV’s coverage begins with the Vatican Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday, during which Pope Francis will bless the sacramental oils for the coming year. The Mass will air live at 4:30am ET and rebroadcast at 3pm ET. Pope Francis will celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper live on Thursday at 12pm ET. The Mass will rebroadcast at 10pm ET.

On Good Friday, the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion with Pope Francis will air live at 12pm ET and rebroadcast at 5pm ET. The Way of the Cross from the Colosseum with Pope Francis will air that evening at 8pm ET. The following day, Holy Saturday, Pope Francis will celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass at 3:30pm ET, with a rebroadcast at 11pm ET.

CatholicTV will air Masses throughout the day on Easter Sunday. Holy Mass with Pope Francis from the Vatican will air live at 4am ET and rebroadcast at 12pm and 8pm ET. Pope Francis will offer his “Urbi et Orbi” Easter blessing at 6am ET, with rebroadcasts at 11:30am, 7:30pm, and 11pm ET. At 8am ET, Bishop Robert Reed will celebrate La Santa Misa in Spanish, with rebroadcasts at 5:30pm and 10pm ET. An English Mass with Cardinal Seán O’Malley will air on Channel 56 at 8am ET and rebroadcast on CatholicTV at 7pm and 11:30pm ET. Additional Easter Masses on CatholicTV include the Notre Dame Mass from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart (10am ET) and a bilingual (English and Spanish) Mass from San Antonio’s San Fernando Cathedral (4pm ET).

Tune in to CatholicTV all throughout this holy Easter Triduum. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your iPhone. Many of the Masses and services will also be available on demand.

