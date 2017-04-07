WATERTOWN, MASS. (April 7, 2017) – The Catholic Church enters Holy Week this Palm Sunday, April 9. All week, the CatholicTV Network will broadcast special Masses and services with Pope Francis from the Vatican in observance of this most important week in the Church’s liturgical calendar.

CatholicTV’s coverage begins with Holy Mass for Palm Sunday from the Vatican on April 9. The Mass will air live at 4am ET and rebroadcast at 11:30am and 8pm. On Holy Thursday, Pope Francis will celebrate the Chrism Mass, in which he will bless the sacramental oils for the coming year. The Chrism Mass airs live at 3:30am and rebroadcasts at 3pm.

On Good Friday, the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion will air live at 11am and rebroadcast at 5pm. The Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum will air that evening at 8pm and again at midnight. The following day, Holy Saturday, Pope Francis will celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass live at 3pm, with a rebroadcast at 11pm. He will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass on April 16 live at 4am, with rebroadcasts at 11:30am and 7:30pm. To wrap up Holy Week, Pope Francis will offer his “Urbi et Orbi” Easter message live at 6am on Sunday. CatholicTV will rebroadcast the message at 1:30pm and 9:30pm.

Tune in to CatholicTV all next week for coverage of Holy Week in the Vatican. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your mobile device. Masses and services will be available on demand.

