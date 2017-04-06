WATERTOWN, MASS. (April 6, 2017) – The CatholicTV Network, a national cable and Internet broadcaster of Catholic content, is pleased to announce the release of new apps for Amazon Fire and Samsung and a refreshed app for Roku. The new apps bring a live stream of faith-filled, family-friendly programming to viewers on Fire TV and Tizen OS Samsung Smart TVs. They also provide access to CatholicTV’s curated catalogue of on-demand content. CatholicTV continues to be available on Roku, but with a fresh new look.

“We’re thrilled that millions of Amazon Fire and Samsung smart TV users will now have easy access to our Live stream and a library of curated, high-quality Catholic programs from CatholicTV,” said Bishop Robert Reed, president of The CatholicTV Network. “It’s been a pleasure working with Float Left to design a cutting-edge app that looks fantastic, works flawlessly and will help over-the-top (OTT) users to discover America’s Catholic Television Network®.”

The new and improved apps, developed by Float Left Interactive, join CatholicTV’s other OTT apps for iPhone/iPad, Android, and Apple TV as the Network continues to grow as an OTT provider.

The CatholicTV app is available for immediate download on Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs running the Tizen OS, and Roku.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

