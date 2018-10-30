WATERTOWN, MASS. (October 30, 2018) –The CatholicTV Network announced today that Repent & Submit has been renewed for a second season, set to air in fall 2019. The new season will expand from 10 to 13 episodes. In its first season, Repent & Submit generated great popularity and many fans in its fall premiere. Repent & Submit is hosted by Tommy Tighe and Steve the Missionary.

“Tommy and Steve bring a great perspective to the world of Catholic media, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the reaction of both fans and the Network,” said Adam Stone, the show’s Executive Producer. “That we can come back and continue to have this conversation with viewers next year is a blessing for all of us.”

Repent & Submit provides a fun and fast-paced look into Catholic life featuring two of social media’s favorite Catholics. Catholic hipsters Tommy Tighe and Steve the Missionary sit down to debate the weirdest topics and wildest opinions in the Church today. Tommy Tighe also produces radio interstitial “The Chimney” for Sirius XM’S The Catholic Channel and Steve the Missionary is a Catholic YouTuber and Patheos blogger.

Repent & Submit airs on Wednesdays at 8:00pm ET and rebroadcasts Thursday at 6:30am, Friday at 4:30pm, and Tuesday at 2am ET. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, and iOS. This series will also be available on demand at CatholicTV.com.

