WATERTOWN, MASS. (September 21, 2018)– On Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15, the CatholicTV Network held its twenty-seventh Telethon raising over $250,000 from generous viewers in the United States and abroad. This year’s Telethon was hosted by Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden, and Kevin Nelson, and featured acts by talented performers, including singers from Ursuline Academy Choral Group in Dedham, MA; musical performance by Mette Family Band, MJM7; and renowned musician Stephanie Scogna. Also featured was a sneak peek of CatholicTV’s new debate show Repent & Submit, starring Tommy Tighe and Steve the Missionary, set to premiere October 1.

The Telethon is CatholicTV’s most important fundraiser. Money raised during the event supports the CatholicTV Mass, devotional programming, papal coverage, and other educational and uplifting programming.

Thanks to the generosity of viewers, CatholicTV raised over $250,000, with 44 states participating. CatholicTV is grateful to donors and sponsors for their incredible support, and looks forward to bringing audiences more great Catholic programming. Viewers donated both over the phone and online.

President /CEO of iCatholic Media, Inc., Bishop Reed, commented on the success of the telethon, “I am personally grateful for the support you have shown us through this Telethon and throughout the entire year. I know you will remain with us and support us into the coming year as we begin a new season at CatholicTV and as we embark on a new season of hope for the Church. Thank you for your generous help during the recent and successful 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.”

