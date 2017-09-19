WATERTOWN, MASS. (September 19, 2017) – On Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16, the CatholicTV Network held its twenty-sixth Telethon, raising over $300,000 from generous viewers in the United States and abroad. This year’s Telethon was hosted by Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden, and Kevin Nelson, and featured acts by talented performers, including singers from St. Bridget’s Parish in Maynard, MA; comedy duo Nun & Nunner; and renowned musicians Eric Genuis and Stephanie Scogna.

The Telethon is CatholicTV’s most important fundraiser. Money raised during the event supports the CatholicTV Mass, devotional programming, papal coverage, and other educational and uplifting programming.

Thanks to the generosity of viewers, CatholicTV raised over $300,000, with 41 states participating. CatholicTV is grateful to donors and sponsors for their incredible support, and looks forward to bringing audiences more great Catholic programming.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

