WATERTOWN, MASS. (June 1, 2020) - Winners of the 41st Annual Telly Awards have been announced, and CatholicTV has been recognized with a Bronze Telly in the Religious/Spiritual Television category for an episode of The Gist called "Civil Rights for the Unborn."

The Telly Awards honors excellence in cable TV, video/film productions, and web commercials, videos, and films.

The winning episode of The Gist features an interview with Alveda King, director of Civil Rights for the Unborn and African-American outreach pastoral associate for Priests for Life. Ms. King is the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The episode also features a 5-minute profile of the Visitation House—a home that provides shelter, food, community, and life-skills classes for women with unplanned pregnancies in Worcester, MA.

Laura Musholt Stone, producer of The Gist, said "We are honored to accept this Telly award in recognition of the life-saving mission of the Visitation House and the inspirational pro-life and social justice work of Dr. Alveda King. None of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of our production team at CatholicTV.”

The Gist is a women’s talk show hosted by Danielle Bean, Rachel Balducci, and Carolee McGrath. Each week they chat with guests from all walks of life about faith, family, current events, and everything in-between.

