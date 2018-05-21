WATERTOWN, MASS. (May 21, 2018) – The CatholicTV Network is pleased to announce that it has been named Religious Television Station of the Year by the Gabriel Awards for the second consecutive year.

The Gabriel Awards, established in 1965 by the Catholic Broadcasters Association, “recognize outstanding artistic achievement in a television or radio program or series which entertains and enriches with a true vision of humanity and a true vision of life.” This year marks the fourth overall time CatholicTV has won in the Religious Television Station of the Year category.

“What a great honor it is to receive a Gabriel Award for Station of the Year. It is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the staff of the CatholicTV Network and the continued support of our faith-filled viewers. We are humbled and appreciative that the committee chose CatholicTV, and it has certainly energized our staff to achieve more,” said Jay Fadden, Executive Vice President/General Manager of CatholicTV.

Bishop Robert Reed, President of CatholicTV, added, “As one who holds in deep esteem our team members and on-air personalities, it is a tremendous honor for all of us at the CatholicTV Network to be granted this prestigious Gabriel Award for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a tribute to the dedication and commitment of all who labor each day to make CatholicTV shine as America’s Catholic Television Network®.”

With this win, CatholicTV joins the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, WMUR-TV, and other networks as 2018 winners. CatholicTV is honored to continue bringing quality programming alongside these and other distinguished networks recognized by the Catholic Press Association. CatholicTV’s winning entry can be viewed at https://youtu.be/CThZCGl1wIs.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

