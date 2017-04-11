WATERTOWN, MASS. (11 abril 2017) – El 16 de abril, Domingo de Resurrección, el Cardenal Seán O’Malley, arzobispo de Boston, celebrara la Santa Misa en español con motivo de esta gran fiesta de la iglesia Católica. La misa será transmitida por CatholicTV a las 8 a.m., 5:30 p.m., y 10 p.m. ET.

No te pierdas la Misa de Resurrección con el Cardenal O’Malley este próximo domingo, 16 Abril. La Santa Misa se transmite en español todos los domingos a las 8 a.m., 5:30 p.m., y 10 p.m. ET por CatholicTV a través del cable y está disponible por http://www.catholictv.com/shows/santa-misa.

Sobre CatholicTV Network: CatholicTV Network es una cadena nacional de difusión que transmite 24 horas al día por www.CatholicTVLIVE.com. CatholicTV Network cuenta con su canal de television por cable, su sitio en la página católica, y aplicaciones OTT y móviles.

###

Cardinal Seán O’Malley Celebrates Televised Easter Mass in Spanish

WATERTOWN, MASS. (April 11, 2017) – On Easter Sunday, April 16, Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM Cap., Archbishop of Boston, will celebrate Holy Mass in Spanish from CatholicTV’s Chapel of the Holy Cross. The Mass will be broadcast on CatholicTV at 8am ET, 5:30pm, and 10pm.

Cardinal O’Malley is a regular guest on CatholicTV and has appeared on shows including Conversations with Cardinal Seán, Aging Gracefully, and CatholicTV’s annual Telethon. He has also celebrated Masses on CatholicTV for Christmas and Easter for several years. This will be his second Spanish-language Easter Mass on the Network.

Tune in to CatholicTV on April 16 at 8am for Mass with Cardinal O’Malley. The Mass will be rebroadcast at 5:30pm and 10pm on CatholicTV, available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your mobile device. The Mass will also be available on demand.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

###