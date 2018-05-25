WATERTOWN, MASS. (May 25, 2018) – On Monday, June 4, a new original series on sacred music called On a Sacred Note will premiere on the CatholicTV Network. The 13-part series is hosted by Stephanie Scogna, who has appeared on several CatholicTV programs, including The Lens, This is the Day, and The Gist. Scogna is a soprano soloist, choral singer, and voice teacher in the Boston area. She holds a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the New England Conservatory.

On a Sacred Note provides a rich tour of Catholic liturgical music history to give viewers a deeper connection with the composers and musical traditions that are so important to Catholic life. The series traces sacred music from Gregorian chant all the way through 20th-century choral music. Each episode features musical selections performed in breathtaking locations in the Boston area, including St. Adelaide’s in Peabody, St. Paul’s in Cambridge, St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, St. Cecilia’s in Boston, and the Church of the Advent in Boston.

On a Sacred Note premieres on Monday, June 4 at 8:30am ET and rebroadcasts Tuesday at 8:30pm, Friday at 12am, and Saturday at 5pm ET. New episodes premiere weekly on Mondays. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, and iOS. This series will also be available on demand at CatholicTV.com.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

###