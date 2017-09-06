WATERTOWN, MASS. (September 6, 2017) – On Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16, the CatholicTV Network will hold its 26th Telethon, featuring music, entertainment, highlights from CatholicTV programs, and special guests. Each year, CatholicTV holds the Telethon as its most important fundraiser to support its ministry of providing programming that inspires and educates Catholics in the United States and around the world.

The Telethon, which is held over two days, will be hosted by CatholicTV’s Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden, and Kevin Nelson. Members of the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America will be among the volunteers answering phones and taking pledges from viewers all over the country.

Reflecting on this important event for the Network, President/CEO of iCatholic Media, Inc., Bishop Robert Reed, said, “The CatholicTV Telethon comes around every year, but every year it's different and great! Without the support and the many gifts, large and small from so many wonderful viewers, we would not be able to continue in our critical mission to the Church across the nation."

The 2017 CatholicTV Telethon will air Friday, September 15 from 9am to 9pm ET and Saturday, September 16 from 9am to 10pm ET. Tune in on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your mobile device.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

###