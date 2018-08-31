WATERTOWN, MASS. (August 31, 2018)– On Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15, the CatholicTV Network will hold its 27th Telethon, featuring music, entertainment, and highlights from CatholicTV programs. Each year, CatholicTV holds the Telethon as its most important fundraiser to support its ministry of providing programming that inspires and educates Catholics in the United States and around the world.

The Telethon, which is held over two days, will be hosted by CatholicTV’s Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden, and Kevin Nelson. Members of the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Daughters of America, and the Saint Joseph Society of Boston will be among the volunteers answering phones and taking pledges from viewers all over the country.

This year during the Telethon, CatholicTV will feature a sneak peek of its new debate show, Repent & Submit, starring Tommy Tighe and Steve the Missionary. Repent & Submit is set to premiere in October.

Reflecting on this important event for the Network, President/CEO of iCatholic Media, Inc., Bishop Robert Reed, said, “Perhaps now more than ever before, the CatholicTV Network seeks to portray the faithful and joyful face of the Catholic community across this great land. With love for our audience and excitement for the future, we look forward to your viewership and support during the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon!”

The Telethon will air Friday, September 14 from 9am to 9pm ET and Saturday, September 15 from 9am to 10pm ET. Tune in on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Apple TV, or your mobile device.

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps, and a monthly printed and digital magazine.