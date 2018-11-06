The CatholicTV Network Announces Together We Rebuild Campaign in Response to Abuse Crisis

WATERTOWN, MASS. (November 6, 2018) – The CatholicTV Network announced today its launch of a 6-month initiative called Together We Rebuild in response to the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church. From now until Easter Sunday, 2019, CatholicTVwill focus on penance and prayer for the healing and restoration of the Church. Each month of the campaign will be guided by a theme related to rebuilding and will include corresponding programming and resources such as video series, blogs, magazine articles, and social media initiatives.

On November 11, CatholicTV and its viewers will begin a Novena of Penance and Prayer for the healing of abuse victims and the purification of the Church. Those nine days of prayer will culminate in a 12-hour Day of Penance and Prayer broadcast live from CatholicTV’s Chapel of the Holy Cross on November 19. The day will include Mass, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, recitation of the Rosary, and testimonies from Catholics around the country.

The campaign will continue with dedicated programming and prayer services throughout the months ahead in an effort to support those suffering and to rebuild the Catholic Church. Additionally, every Mass celebrated at CatholicTV for the next six months will be offered in reparation for sins of abuse, for the healing of all victims, and for the purification and renewal of the Church.

Bishop Robert Reed, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston and President of The CatholicTV Network stated, “These challenging times require tremendous faith and humility. We have embarked on this campaign to provide support and prayers to those that need healing and to help rebuild the Church we love.”

CatholicTV invites all to join the Network and its viewers in prayer and fasting for our Church. For more information and resources, please visit catholictv.org/together-we-rebuild

About the CatholicTV Network: The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 16 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.