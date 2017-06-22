WCVB, WMUR and The CatholicTV Network Recognized Today for Outstanding Journalism

Boston & Watertown, MA and Manchester, NH (June 22, 2017) – Three local television stations received top honors at today’s 52nd annual Gabriel Awards, presented at Laval University in Québec City, Canada. Boston’s WCVB Channel 5 was named “Secular Station of the Year” by the national Gabriel Awards; and New Hampshire’s WMUR Channel 9 received a Community Awareness and/or PSA – National or Local Release Gabriel Award for a New Hampshire Chronicle series entitled “Home at Last.” Both WCVB and WMUR are owned by Hearst Television. Also winning a “Station of the Year” honor was The CatholicTV Network, based in Watertown, MA, receiving “Religious Television Station of the Year.”

“WCVB is in very good company in the Gabriel Awards this year and we couldn’t be more proud to be named Secular Station of the Year,” said Bill Fine, WCVB President and General Manager. “Having three local stations recognized by the prestigious National Gabriel Awards is a testament to the high-quality journalism practiced in the Boston market, and the importance placed on serving the local community that we collectively share. We also congratulate our colleagues at our sister station WMUR, as well as CatholicTV, for their appropriate acknowledgements.” This year’s Gabriel Award for “Secular Station of the Year” marks WCVB’s 20th win in this category and the station’s fifth win in eight years.

“Fundamentally, this is what broadcasting is all about; serving viewers in our communities and having a positive impact. It is a tremendous honor not only to be recognized for our efforts in finding children permanent adoptive homes, but to be in the exceptional company of both our sister station WCVB and CatholicTV,” said WMUR President & General Manager Jeff Bartlett.

“The CatholicTV Network is deeply honored to be named Religious Television Station of the Year by the Catholic Academy,” said Bishop Robert Reed, President of CatholicTV and Auxiliary Bishop of Boston. “We are particularly proud to be recognized alongside of our neighbor, the award-winning WCVB Channel 5 in Boston, named 2017 Secular Television Station of the Year, for its outstanding programming and community service. Congratulations to them and WMUR as well for its award, and thanks to the Academy!” Bishop Reed will receive the award on behalf of CatholicTV at today’s award ceremony in Québec. This marks the third time CatholicTV has won in this category.

Regional 2017 Gabriel Wins

Secular Television Station of the Year – WCVB Channel 5 was honored as the best television station in the country for its “total programming and community service.” Watch WCVB’s entry HERE

More about the Gabriel Awards

The national Gabriel Awards are sponsored by the Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals. Founded in 1965, the Gabriel Awards honor works of excellence in film, network, cable television and radio as well as its newly created categories in social media. The awards “recognize outstanding artistic achievement in media that entertains and enriches with a true vision of humanity and a true vision of life.” Here is the complete list of the 2017 Gabriel Winners.

About WCVB Channel 5

WCVB is Boston’s broadcast/digital media leader, providing news, weather, sports, community service and entertainment on multiple platforms including WCVB Channel 5, wcvb.com, WCVB mobile and MeTV Boston. Founded by community leaders in 1972, WCVB is committed to its mission to serve the region with quality local content. In addition to nearly 45 hours of NewsCenter 5 coverage each week, original offerings include Chronicle, the nation’s longest running local news magazine; CityLine, a weekly urban magazine program; and On The Record, a weekly political roundtable. The station has been honored with numerous prestigious national broadcasting honors including the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards for “Best Newscast” and National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation’s “Service to the Community” award. Additional top honors include the National Headliner Awards, Gracie Awards, Gabriel Awards, the regional Emmy’s, Associated Press Awards, Walter Cronkite Award, and duPont Awards. WCVB, Boston’s ABC affiliate station, is owned by Hearst Television, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst, a leading media company whose global holdings include 30 television stations and two radio stations. Follow us on Facebook (wcvb5), Twitter (@wcvb) or Google+ (search +wcvb)

About WMUR

WMUR-TV is the leading source of television news in New Hampshire, reaching more than one million people, and is the largest commercial television station in the state. WMUR.com is the most viewed New Hampshire web site for local news. An ABC affiliate, WMUR is owned by Hearst Television. Hearst Television owns and operates local television and radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies, and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst. www.hearsttelevision.com.

About the CatholicTV Network

The CatholicTV Network is a national cable television network also streaming a live feed 24/7 at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The CatholicTV Network represents a cable TV station available in more than 14 million homes, an interactive website with HD live and video-on-demand, OTT apps and a monthly printed and digital magazine.

