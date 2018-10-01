Prayer to Saint Thérèse, Patroness of CatholicTV

O Kind and understanding Saint Thérèse, in whom Almighty God has inspired great but simple holiness; I implore your powerful intercession for the cause of CatholicTV.

Pray that Jesus will grant unique opportunities and miraculous support for the use of the powerful media of television and the Internet, that we might artfully proclaim the Truth of the Gospel in our day.

O Little Flower of Jesus, Patroness of CatholicTV, though we live in different parishes, dioceses, and nations, by your powerful intercession, unite us as one family to urge a desperate society toward the things of heaven.Release from that place of bliss a shower of roses upon our efforts, that the wisdom and glory of our Catholic Faith may be seen, heard, and understood.

May God's Will be done. Amen.