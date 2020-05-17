Baccalaureate Mass | Boston

From Cathedral of the Holy Cross, a special Baccalaureate Mass celebrated by Cardinal Seán O’Malley, in recognition of Catholic high school seniors graduating this year but are unable to gather due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Thomas W. Carroll offers remarks to the 2020 graduates at the conclusion of Mass.
CatholicTV personalities broadcast from their homes to raise money for the CatholicTV livestream, which has become overtaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please text GIVE to 844-912-1358 or click on donate.
All donations are being matched up to $25,000 by the Bill and Dee Walker Charitable Fund, thanks to their generous support.
From Atlanta's Cathedral of Christ the King, Installation Mass for Archbishop of Atlanta Gregory Hartmayer.
Worship aid at Archdiocese of Atlanta's website.
From Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Cardinal Seán O'Malley celebrates Memorial Mass for Bishop Emilio Allue, Monsignor Francis McGann, Father Russell Best, Father Arthur Driscoll, Father Henry Cunney and Father George Flynn.
Worship Aid for the Mass
Having trouble viewing this PDF? Click here to open in a new window.
As the bishops of the United States and Canada re-consecrate their countries to Mary in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, USCCB President, Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose Gomez leads the prayer of reconsecration at a special liturgy from Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
The Most Reverend David O’Connell, Auxiliary Bishop of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, climbed a high summit of the San Gabriel Valley San Jose hills to bless the most populous counties of Southern California and beyond.
Jesus was brought to the people as a show of solidarity and hope. The intention was to demonstrate love, caring, and compassion by our Church leaders. We are all praying for all those who are suffering in so many ways by the sheltering in place order and we are praying for an end to this pandemic.
Catholic Mass for the Feast of Saint Patrick, patron saint of the Archdiocese of Boston, celebrated in Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross
Presider: Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM Cap
Homilist: Monsignor Liam Bergin, SJ
Music: Ciarán Nagle
Archbishop Nelson Pérez installed during a special mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
From Holy Angels Cathedral, Bishop Robert McClory is consecrated and installed as the fifth ordinary for the Diocese of Gary (IN).
Cardinal Seán O'Malley presents Cheverus Award Medals to laypersons, deacons, and religious during a daytime prayer service at Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross.
From Baltimore: United States Conference of Catholic Bishops 2019 Fall General Assembly.
From Baltimore: United States Conference of Catholic Bishops 2019 Fall General Assembly
Press conference with Bishop Burbridge, Bishop Fabre, Bishop Mansour, and Bishop Vasquez.
About
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Cardinal Seán O'Malley, celebrates this Mass for the Sixth Sunday of Easter at Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross, offered for all those involved with health care in this moment of crisis.
Catholic Sunday Mass celebrated in Notre Dame's Sacred Heart Basilica on May 17, 2020, the Sixth Sunday of Easter.
Celebrated by Father Peter McCormick, C.S.C., director of campus ministry.
Watch the Mass live from Basilica of the Sacred Heart every Sunday at 10 AM ET or on demand with CatholicTV.