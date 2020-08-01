Ordination to the Priesthood | Boston

The Most Reverend David O’Connell, Auxiliary Bishop of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, climbed a high summit of the San Gabriel Valley San Jose hills to bless the most populous counties of Southern California and beyond.

Jesus was brought to the people as a show of solidarity and hope. The intention was to demonstrate love, caring, and compassion by our Church leaders. We are all praying for all those who are suffering in so many ways by the sheltering in place order and we are praying for an end to this pandemic.