Ordination to Priesthood Mass from Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross.
08/1/2020
Ordination to the Priesthood | Boston

Presider: Cardinal Seán O'Malley

New priests:

  • Father Joseph Hubbard
  • Father Denis Nakkeeran
  • Father Matthew Norwood
  • Father Fernando Vivas
  • Father Daniel Zinger
  • Father James Ferus, S.J. 
From the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist, Ordination and Installation Mass of Bishop-elect Kevin Sweeney as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Paterson, NJ.
07/1/2020
Ordination - Installation Mass | Bishop Kevin...

Father Bill Quinlivan sings this original song about fatherhood.
06/19/2020
The Father's Day Song

From Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Cardinal Seán O’Malley celebrates Corpus Christi Sunday Mass for the Commencement of the Year of the Eucharist in the archdiocese.
06/14/2020
Year of the Eucharist | Opening Mass

From the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, Holy Mass of Ordination presided over by Cardinal Seán O’Malley as he ordains a new Capuchin priest and deacon.
06/13/2020
Capuchin Ordination

05/17/2020
Baccalaureate Mass | Boston

From Cathedral of the Holy Cross, a special Baccalaureate Mass celebrated by Cardinal Seán O’Malley, in recognition of Catholic high school seniors graduating this year but are unable to gather due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Thomas W. Carroll offers remarks to the 2020 graduates at the conclusion of Mass.

From Atlanta's Cathedral of Christ the King, Installation Mass for Archbishop of Atlanta Gregory Hartmayer.
05/6/2020
Installation Mass | Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer

Worship aid at Archdiocese of Atlanta's website.

05/1/2020
Memorial Mass | Boston

From Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Cardinal Seán O'Malley celebrates Memorial Mass for Bishop Emilio Allue, Monsignor Francis McGann, Father Russell Best, Father Arthur Driscoll, Father Henry Cunney and Father George Flynn.

Worship Aid for the Mass

Having trouble viewing this PDF? Click here to open in a new window.

 

 

 

05/1/2020
Consecration to Mary

As the bishops of the United States and Canada re-consecrate their countries to Mary in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, USCCB President, Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose Gomez leads the prayer of reconsecration at a special liturgy from Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Bishop David O’Connel blesses the most populous counties of Southern California and beyond.
04/23/2020
California Benediction | Bishop David O'...

The Most Reverend David O’Connell, Auxiliary Bishop of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, climbed a high summit of the San Gabriel Valley San Jose hills to bless the most populous counties of Southern California and beyond. 

Jesus was brought to the people as a show of solidarity and hope. The intention was to demonstrate love, caring, and compassion by our Church leaders.  We are all praying for all those who are suffering in so many ways by the sheltering in place order and we are praying for an end to this pandemic.

Catholic Mass for the Feast of Saint Patrick, patron saint of the Archdiocese of Boston, celebrated in Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross
03/17/2020
Saint Patrick's Day Mass | Boston

Presider: Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM Cap

Homilist: Monsignor Liam Bergin, SJ

Music: Ciarán Nagle

Archbishop Nelson Pérez installed during a special mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
02/18/2020
Archbishop Nelson Pérez | Installation Mass

08/2/2020
Father John Luong celebrates Catholic Mass for Sunday, August 2 in The CatholicTV Network's Chapel of the Holy Cross.
Sunday Mass | 18th Week | Ordinary Time

CatholicTV Mass
08/2/2020
Padre Volmar Scaravelli con Diacano Franklin Mejia celebra la misa del 2 de agosto de 2020. Armando Martinex, lector.
18º tiempo ordinario del domingo

Dar para mantener CatholicTV en el aire, en línea, OTT. Envia GIVE to 844-912-1358
La Santa Misa
08/2/2020