USCCB Fall Assembly | Wednesday Press Conference

Together We Rebuild | DAY OF PENANCE AND PRAYER

Pray with The CatholicTV Network during a Day of Penance and Prayer, Monday, November 19, 2018, from 9 am to 9 pm EST, live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.

9 am Bishop Robert Reed opening prayer and Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

Ed Fee music leader for O Salutaris and psalm

9:30 am CatholicTV Mass, Father Eric Cadin presider

Saint Michael’s Prayer

Novena Prayer (Day 9)

10 am Joyful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed

11 am Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament

Noon Angelus

1 pm Sorrowful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed

2 pm Litanies and Prayers for Clergy-Sex-Abuse Survivors

3 pm Divine Mercy Chaplet and Benediction

4 pm Glorious Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed

4:30 pm Novena Prayer (Day 9)

5 pm Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament

6 pm Angelus

7 pm CatholicTV Mass, Father Eric Cadin presider

Saint Michael’s Prayer

Novena Prayer (Day 9)

7:30 pm Joyful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed

8 pm Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

8:45 pm Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament

Closing Hymn: Holy God We Praise Thy Name

9 pm rebroadcast of day begins

all times Eastern | subject to change