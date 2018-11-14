USCCB Fall Assembly | Wednesday Press Conference
From Baltimore, MD.
- Bishop Chris Coyne
- Bishop Shawn McKnight
- Bishop Shelton Fabre
- Bishop Oscar Cantu
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.
Together We Rebuild | DAY OF PENANCE AND PRAYER
Pray with The CatholicTV Network during a Day of Penance and Prayer, Monday, November 19, 2018, from 9 am to 9 pm EST, live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.
9 am Bishop Robert Reed opening prayer and Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
Ed Fee music leader for O Salutaris and psalm
9:30 am CatholicTV Mass, Father Eric Cadin presider
Saint Michael’s Prayer
Novena Prayer (Day 9)
10 am Joyful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed
11 am Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament
Noon Angelus
1 pm Sorrowful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed
2 pm Litanies and Prayers for Clergy-Sex-Abuse Survivors
3 pm Divine Mercy Chaplet and Benediction
4 pm Glorious Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed
4:30 pm Novena Prayer (Day 9)
5 pm Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament
6 pm Angelus
7 pm CatholicTV Mass, Father Eric Cadin presider
Saint Michael’s Prayer
Novena Prayer (Day 9)
7:30 pm Joyful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed
8 pm Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
8:45 pm Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament
Closing Hymn: Holy God We Praise Thy Name
9 pm rebroadcast of day begins
all times Eastern | subject to change
Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host.from the CatholicTV living room.
Kevin Nelson shares today's Catholic news.
As part its Together We Rebuild campaign, The CatholicTV Network invites viewers to join in a Novena of Penance and Prayer November 11-19. The prayers of the novena can be viewed and dowloaded in English and Spanish.
The novena will end with a 12-hour Day of Penance and Prayer on Monday, November 19 broadcast live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross from 9 am - 9 pm. This event will include Mass, recitation of the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet, eucharistic adoration, and testimonies.