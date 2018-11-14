Episodes

USCCB Fall Assembly | Wednesday Press Conference
11/14/2018
From Baltimore, MD.

  • Bishop Chris Coyne
  • Bishop Shawn McKnight
  • Bishop Shelton Fabre
  • Bishop Oscar Cantu

 

11/14/2018
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.

11/14/2018
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.

11/14/2018
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.

11/13/2018
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.

11/13/2018
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.

11/13/2018
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.

11/13/2018
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.

11/13/2018
From Baltimore, MD.

  • Bishop Chris Coyne
  • Bishop Robert Deeley
  • Bishop Andrew Cozzens
11/13/2018
Mass celebrated during the day of prayer at the 2018 Fall General Assembly of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

11/12/2018
Sister Teresa Maya speaks during the Day of Prayer at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, MD.

11/12/2018
Teresa Pitt Green and Luis A. Torres Jr. offer reflections at United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Day of Prayer in Baltimore, MD.

From Baltimore, MD.

  • Bishop Chris Coyne
  • Bishop Shawn McKnight
  • Bishop Shelton Fabre
  • Bishop Oscar Cantu

 

Day of Penance and Prayer

Pray with The CatholicTV Network during a Day of Penance and Prayer, Monday, November 19, 2018, from 9 am to 9 pm EST, live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.

9 am                  Bishop Robert Reed opening prayer and Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
                            Ed Fee music leader for O Salutaris and psalm

9:30 am            CatholicTV Mass, Father Eric Cadin presider
                            Saint Michael’s Prayer
                            Novena Prayer (Day 9)

10 am                Joyful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed

11 am                Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament

Noon                 Angelus

1 pm                  Sorrowful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed

2 pm                  Litanies and Prayers for Clergy-Sex-Abuse Survivors

3 pm                  Divine Mercy Chaplet and Benediction

4 pm                  Glorious Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed

4:30 pm            Novena Prayer (Day 9)

5 pm                  Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament

6 pm                  Angelus

7 pm                  CatholicTV Mass, Father Eric Cadin presider
                            Saint Michael’s Prayer
                            Novena Prayer (Day 9)

7:30 pm            Joyful Mysteries of The Rosary led by Bishop Reed

8 pm                  Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

8:45 pm            Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament
                            Closing Hymn: Holy God We Praise Thy Name

9 pm                  rebroadcast of day begins

all times Eastern | subject to change
The CatholicTV Network
11/19/2018
Friday on This is the Day

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host.from the CatholicTV living room.

Kevin Nelson shares today's Catholic news.
This Is The Day
11/16/2018
Novena of Penance and Prayer

As part its Together We Rebuild campaign, The CatholicTV Network invites viewers to join in a Novena of Penance and Prayer November 11-19. The prayers of the novena can be viewed and dowloaded in English and Spanish.

The novena will end with a 12-hour Day of Penance and Prayer on Monday, November 19 broadcast live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross from 9 am - 9 pm. This event will include Mass, recitation of the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet, eucharistic adoration, and testimonies.
The CatholicTV Network
11/15/2018