8-11-2017 | Catholic News

- Bishop Oscar Cantu, the chairman of the U.S. Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, called for diplomacy and political engagement to resolve the differences between the U.S. and North Korea and avoid military conflict.
- Catholic Relief Services has just released a film focusing on the need to do away with orphanages around the world.
- At the end of July, Gov. Eric Greitens of Missouri signed Senate Bill 5, which some say could be the strongest pro-life legislation passed in many years.
- In honor of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Holy See, a unique theater show was brought to the Vatican.
- Father David Hammond, a Navy chaplain who holds the rank of lieutenant, offered a Mass and prayers Aug. 6 for victims, survivors, and families of a Marine aircraft crash off the coast of Australia that killed three.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 8, 2017
- Former Archbishop of Milan, Cardinal Dionigi Tettamanzi, passes away
- Pope Francis to visit Myanmar?
- Vatican calls on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to respect nation's current constitution
- Pope Francis offers condolences to victims and survivors of deadly shooting during Mass in Ozubulu, Nigeri
- Irish Augustinian priests and American Catholic community in Rome work out housing deal
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 4, 2017
- Supreme Knight Carl Anderson announced that Knights of Columbus were pledging to raise 2 million dollars to assist Christian families in returning to their homes in Iraq
- Iraqi forces reclaim Mosul from ISIS
- Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron presided over private exhumation service of soon-to-be-beatified Capuchin priest Father Solanus Casey
- Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and a choir of 60 children from the poorest areas of Haiti sing after Pope Francis' general audience
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 28, 2017
- Pope Francis to launch "Share the Journey" campaign
- Hispanic-owned retailer Goya Foods donated ten thousand pounds of food to Catholic Charities of Boston in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Puerto Rican festival of Massachusetts
- Nearly 500 young people from around the world joined 1,000 Maronite Catholic youths from Lebanon for World Maronite Youth Days
- Federal Communications Commission has approved the merger of Relevant Radio and Immaculate Heart Radio
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 25, 2017
- Pope Francis calls for moderation and dialogue in the Holy Land during Angelus
- South Sudan bishop calls for more humanitarian aid
- Archbishop of San Antonio reacts to the deaths of people found in a trailer truck
- Parents of Charlie Gard end their fight to take their baby to U.S.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 14, 2017
- Pope Francis approves new norms for cause of sainthood
- U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to fight labor and sex trafficking
- Video created for World Down Syndrome Day in 2014, banned by French Television, is heading to Europe’s highest court
- World Communion of Reformed Churches adopts Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification
- National Religious Retirement Office distributed $25 million dollars to 390 religious communities across the country in June
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 11, 2017
- Vatican's Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments issues document on the validity and worthiness of the bread and wine used for the celebration of the Eucharist
- Peace process between Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) continuing
- 12th National Black Catholic Congress at Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando
- World Youth Day 2018
- August 21 solar eclipse
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 7, 2017
- Former Director of the Vatican Press Office, Joaquin Navarro-Valls, died at the age of 80
- Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed "profound concern" over a speech Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland gave
- Convocation of Catholic Leaders has 3,500 men and women religious, bishops, and laypeople gather in Orlando
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Conference of European Justice and Peace Commissions release joint declaration calling nations to create strategy for elimination of nuclear weapons
Jay and Kevin talk about the Pope's monthly prayer intention and summer parish life. Guest: Elizabeth Reardon of Hingham, MA. Kevin shares the latest Catholic news.
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Paul Helfrich of Weston on August 11, 2017. Follow along with today's readings.