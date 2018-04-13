Catholic News | April 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 13, 2018
- Pope Francis reads report of investigators about victims of abuser priest Father Fernando Karadima and what was known by Bishop Juan Barros
- Dozens of U.S. church leaders to gather in June at Georgetown University to address polarization of church and political life
- Pope's weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square
- Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto withholding funds from Development and Peace
- Catholic Masses to be celebrated in Sweden's Lund Cathedral for the first time in 500 years