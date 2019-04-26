Catholic News | April 26

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer