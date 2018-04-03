Catholic News | April 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 3, 2018
- Pope Francis says Easter promotes fraternity
- 51st annual UNIV Congress
- Middle Eastern Catholic Patriarchs' Easter messages
- Symbolism of the Easter egg
Catholic Mass from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross for Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV parlor. They talk about Easter and the ordination of Bishop-elect Joel Konzen in Atlanta.
