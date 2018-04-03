Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/3/2018
Catholic News | April 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 3, 2018

  • Pope Francis says Easter promotes fraternity
  • 51st annual UNIV Congress
  • Middle Eastern Catholic Patriarchs' Easter messages
  • Symbolism of the Easter egg
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/30/2018
Catholic News | March 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 30, 2018

  • Pope Francis celebrated Holy Thursday Mass at Rome's Regina Coeli prison
  • Vatican Chrism Mass
  • Catholic Charities warns of increased poverty among young people across Europe
  • RCIA or Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults welcomes thousands of new Catholics at Easter Vigil Masses
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/27/2018
Catholic News | March 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 27, 2018

  • Pope Francis presented final document of a pre-synod gathering
  • Kerry Kennedy said United States has responsibility to help Jordan support Syrian refugees
  • Pope lends his voice to those praising the actions of French policeman at grocery store hostage situation
  • Young women and men write reflections and prayers for Good Friday Stations of the Cross at Rome's Colosseum
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/23/2018
Catholic News | March 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 23, 2018

  • Pope Francis accepts resignation of Msgr. Dario Vigano as prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for Communication amidst letergate
  • United Nations Panel discusses how aborting a child with a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome can be considered genocide
  • Pope Francis announces he will be going to Dublin, Ireland in August for the World Meeting of Families
  • Puerto Rico still suffering six months after Hurricane Maria
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/20/2018
Catholic News | March 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 20, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Saint Padre Pio's birth place, Pietrelcina, Italy
  • Pope ordains three new bishops
  • Pope meets with young people in preparation for October's Synod of Bishops
  • Vatican releases statistics of Pope Francis' pontificate
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/16/2018
Catholic News | March 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 16, 2018

  • New biography of Saint Francis of Assisi released on the 5th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis
  • Archbishop Joseph Kurtz and Bishop James Conley joint statement welcoming re-introduction of First Amendment Defense Act
  • Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking passed away at 76
  • St. Joseph's/Candler health system, Georgia Southern University and the U.S. Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program teaming up
  • Pubs in Ireland open and serving alcohol on Good Friday for the first time in 91 years
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/9/2018
Catholic News | March 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 9, 2018

  • Pope Francis signed decrees for the causes of 13 men and women, among them, Blessed Pope Paul VI and Blessed Archbishop Oscar Romero
  • Pope's weekly general audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall
  • Vatican has announced Pope Francis has asked that the Way of the Cross meditations at the Coliseum in Rome be written by a group of students
  • Vatican is hosting a conference for students, developers and entrepreneurs from around the world that aims to find high-tech solutions for complex global issues
  • Theme for the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon region is "The Amazon: New paths for the church and for an integral ecology"
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
03/6/2018
Catholic News | March 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis decrees Catholics will mark the feast of "the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church" on the Monday after Pentecost each year
  • Pope holds private audience with Chancellor of the Republic of Austria
  • The Holy Father will visit Geneva in June
  • Vatican taking look at ways to end loneliness, helping people as they age
  • Melbourne, Australia hearing to determine if Cardinal George Pell would stand trial on decades-old charges of sexual abuse
  • Pope Francis meets members of Italy's national association of nursing professionals
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/2/2018
Catholic News | March 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 2, 2018

  • Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith releases document on Christian salvation
  • Doors to the church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem have been re-opened
  • New ambassador to the Holy See from Nicaragua
  • World Meeting of Families preliminary program for the Pastoral Congress
  • Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/27/2018
Catholic News | February 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 27, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Roman parish
  • Colosseum lit red as a reminder and prayer for persecuted Christians
  • After Sunday Angelus, pope calls for end to war in Syria
  • Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem closed
  • Rare Roman snowstorm, bringing the city to a standstill
02/23/2018
Catholic News | February 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 23, 2018

  • Pope Francis has released his annual message for local celebrations of World Youth Day
  • Reaction to the death of iconic preacher Rev. Billy Graham
  • February 23rd is the day that Pope Francis declared a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace
  • Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta emergency gallbladder
  • Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" 
02/20/2018
Catholic News | February 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 21, 2018

  • Synod of Bishops with youth theme in October
  • Pope Francis names nine new members to Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors
  • New ambassador of Korea to the Holy See
  • USSCB announce National Catholic Call-In Day to Protect Dreamers

CatholicTV Mass 9:30 am live from Watertown
Wednesday Mass | Octave of Easter

Catholic Mass from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross for Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
CatholicTV Mass
04/4/2018
Jay Fadden Kevin Nelson CatholicTV
Divine Mercy Shrine

Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV parlor. They talk about Easter and the ordination of Bishop-elect Joel Konzen in Atlanta.

  • Guests: Michael Buckley & Michelle Colasante of Saint Michael Parish in Bedford, MA
  • Mater Dei High School from Santa Ana, CA perform Praise His Holy Name
  • Interview with Bishop Mark O'Connell about Saint John Paul II Divine Mercy Shrine in Salem, MA
  • Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
This Is The Day
04/3/2018
Catholic Newsbreak
04/3/2018