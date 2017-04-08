Episodes

04/7/2017
Catholic News | April 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 7, 2017

  • Pro-life leaders applaud U.S. State Department announcing it will no longer contribute resources to the UN Population Fund, which supports China’s “one child policy"
  • Pope Francis meets with four imams from Great Britain visiting Rome with Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster
  • News conference held by Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser, who Pope Francis had study pastoral situation and needs of pilgrims in Medjugorje
  • Iraqi family, part of the Focolare movement, travels through Europe sharing their story of helping and healing
  • Society of St. Vincent de Paul introduces “Neighborhoods of Hope”
04/4/2017
Catholic News | April 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 4, 2017

  • Chaldean Catholic Church dedicates 2017 as the Year of Peace
  • Pope Francis visits towns of Carpi and Mirandola in Northern Italy, nearky five years after a 5.8-earthquake
  • Pope transfers responsibility for coordinating shrine activity from the Congregation for Clergy to the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization
  • First three refugee Syrian families taken in by Vatican move out to begin their new lives in Italy and three new families move into Vatican apartments
03/31/2017
Catholic News | March 31

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 28, 2017

  • Vatican releases text of Pope Francis’ letter to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, on planning World Meeting of Families (Dublin 2018)
  • Pope Francis meets representatives from Iraq
  • California prosecutors charge pro-life advocates David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt with 15 felonies for undercover videos of Planned Parenthood affiliate officials
  • Pontifical Spanish College celebrates 125th anniversary
  • Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, tells reporters President Donald Trump's position on immigration and efforts to roll back U.S. environmental regulations are a challenge for the Vatican
03/28/2017
Catholic News | March 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 28, 2017

  • Pope Francis makes pastoral visit to Milan
  • House Health Committee of Hawaii Legislature unanimously votes to defer bill legalizing physician-assisted suicide
  • University of Notre Dame announces Jesuit Father Greg Boyle to receive Laetare Medal at May 21 commencement ceremonies

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 7, 2017

  • Pro-life leaders applaud U.S. State Department announcing it will no longer contribute resources to the UN Population Fund, which supports China’s “one child policy"
  • Pope Francis meets with four imams from Great Britain visiting Rome with Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster
  • News conference held by Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser, who Pope Francis had study pastoral situation and needs of pilgrims in Medjugorje
  • Iraqi family, part of the Focolare movement, travels through Europe sharing their story of helping and healing
  • Society of St. Vincent de Paul introduces “Neighborhoods of Hope”

Recommended

Palm Sunday

Catholic Mass celebrated from the National Shrine of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for April 9, 2017.
National Shrine Mass
04/9/2017
Palm Sunday

Bishop Robert Reed celebrates CatholicTV Mass for Palm Sunday, April 9, 2017.
CatholicTV Mass
04/9/2017
Palm Sunday

Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter’s Square, April 9, 2017.
Papal Programming
04/9/2017