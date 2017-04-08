Catholic News | April 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 7, 2017
- Pro-life leaders applaud U.S. State Department announcing it will no longer contribute resources to the UN Population Fund, which supports China’s “one child policy"
- Pope Francis meets with four imams from Great Britain visiting Rome with Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster
- News conference held by Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser, who Pope Francis had study pastoral situation and needs of pilgrims in Medjugorje
- Iraqi family, part of the Focolare movement, travels through Europe sharing their story of helping and healing
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul introduces “Neighborhoods of Hope”