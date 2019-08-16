Catholic News | August 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2019.
Episodes
- Pope Francis reflects on Geneva Conventions after praying Sunday Angelus
- Cross on Legigh County seal in Pennsylvania allowed to remain
- Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major celebration commemorates the story of the miraculous snowfall
- 400 Franciscan friars meet in Denver
- Former Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino passes away
- Rwanda government accuses Catholic Church of hampering birth control policy
- Pope Francis urges quick action to prevent future tragedies like Mediterranean shipwrecks that left over 150 migrants dead
- Sainthood cause for John Bradburne opened
- Dedication Mass for Christ Cathedral in the Diocese of Orange California
- Catholics react to Justice Department reinstating the federal death penalty
- New director of the Vatican press office
- Faith leaders in Texas come together against policy banning prison chaplains from execution chambers
- Pope Francis celebrates Mass commemorating sixth anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa
- Pope welcomed Ukrainian Catholic Church members at the Vatican
- The “Seven Church Pilgrimage” in Rome
- Vatican has announces pope has named new full members of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2019.