08/16/2019
Catholic News | August 16

08/13/2019
Catholic News | August 13

  • Pope Francis reflects on Geneva Conventions after praying Sunday Angelus
  • Cross on Legigh County seal in Pennsylvania allowed to remain
  • Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major celebration commemorates the story of the miraculous snowfall
  • 400 Franciscan friars meet in Denver
08/9/2019
Catholic News | August 9

08/2/2019
Catholic News | August 2

07/30/2019
Catholic News | July 30

  • Former Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino passes away
  • Rwanda government accuses Catholic Church of hampering birth control policy
  • Pope Francis urges quick action to prevent future tragedies like Mediterranean shipwrecks that left over 150 migrants dead
  • Sainthood cause for John Bradburne opened
07/26/2019
Catholic News | July 26

  • Dedication Mass for Christ Cathedral in the Diocese of Orange California
  • Catholics react to Justice Department reinstating the federal death penalty
  • New director of the Vatican press office
  • Faith leaders in Texas come together against policy banning prison chaplains from execution chambers
07/23/2019
Catholic News | July 23

07/12/2019
Catholic News | July 12

07/9/2019
Catholic News | July 9

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass commemorating sixth anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa
  • Pope welcomed Ukrainian Catholic Church members at the Vatican
  • The “Seven Church Pilgrimage” in Rome
  • Vatican has announces pope has named new full members of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life
07/5/2019
Catholic News | July 5

07/2/2019
Catholic News | July 2

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news including stories about future Saint John Newman, Pope Francis and more.

04/30/2019
Catholic News | April 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2019.
