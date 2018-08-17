Catholic News | August 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2018
- Vatican statement about report on clerical abuse in Pennsylvania
- Pope Francis and crowd in St. Peter's Square pray for those who died in Genoa, Italy highway bridge collapse
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, announes three goals to address moral scandals facing church
- Pope Francis appoints Venezuelan archbishop to be new substitute secretary for general affairs
- Cardinal Sean O’Malley not attending World Meeting of Families in Dublin