Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
08/17/2018
Catholic News | August 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2018

  • Vatican statement about report on clerical abuse in Pennsylvania
  • Pope Francis and crowd in St. Peter's Square pray for those who died in Genoa, Italy highway bridge collapse
  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, announes three goals to address moral scandals facing church
  • Pope Francis appoints Venezuelan archbishop to be new substitute secretary for general affairs
  • Cardinal Sean O’Malley not attending World Meeting of Families in Dublin
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
08/14/2018
Catholic News | August 14

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 14, 2018

  • Pope Francis meets with thousands of young adults at Rome's Circus Maximus
  • Allegations of misconduct at St. John’s Seminary in Boston
  • Archbishop of Hartford Leonard Blair celebrates Mass at Holy Land USA to honor Father Michael McGivney
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
08/10/2018
Catholic News | August 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 10, 2018

  • Argentine Senate votes against decriminalized abortion bill
  • Pope Francis meets with Grammy Award-winning musician Sting and his wife
  • Underground Chinese priests removed after being accused of holding summer camp at their church
  • One particular church hid Jews during Nazi occupation
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
08/3/2018
Catholic News | August 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 3, 2018

  • Pope Francis calls for people not to throw out their leftovers
  • Missionary priest visits Rome to tell of his work with the poor of Madagascar
  • St. Katherine Drexel's remains to be moved to Cathedral Basilica in Philadelphia
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/31/2018
Catholic News | July 31

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 31, 2018

  • Pope Francis calls for people not to throw out their leftovers
  • Missionary priest visits Rome to tell of his work with the poor of Madagascar
  • St. Katherine Drexel's remains to be moved to Cathedral Basilica in Philadelphia
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/27/2018
Catholic News | July 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 27, 2018

  • Pope Francis will visit Ireland during the World Meeting of Families
  • Iraqi Chaldean Catholic Church in Baghdad holding synod
  • Cardinal Seán O'Malley statement after Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's sexual improprieties accusations
  • Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin speaks to National Diaconate Congress in New Orleans
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/24/2018
Catholic News | July 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 24, 2018

  • Pope Francis to meet with thousands of young people from Italy in early August
  • Pope ratified members elected by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to represent the United States at Synod
  • Latin America prayed over the weekend for peace in Nicaragua
  • New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the USCCB Pro-Life Activities Chairman, callins for national prayer campaign
  • Pope added an Italian teenager to the list of people he will formally recognize as saints October 14
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/13/2018
Catholic News | July 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 13, 2018

  • Funeral Mass held in St. Peter's Basilica for Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran
  • Unrest continues in Nicaragua
  • 50th anniversary of the first National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus meeting
  • World Meeting of Families in Ireland update
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/10/2018
Catholic News | July 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 10, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Bari for a day of reflection and ecumenical prayer for peace in the Middle East
  • Catholic bishops in the Philippines call for a day of prayer and penance and three days of fasting, prayer and penance
  • Pope talks about how a lack of faith is an obstacle to God’s grace at Angelus address
  • Chicago highway shut down by hundreds of anti-gun protesters led by Chicago priest Father Michael Pfleger and Rev. Jesse Jackson
07/6/2018
Catholic News | July 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis visit to Bari
  • Pope's schedule for September visit to the Baltic nations released
  • Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, presents document that establishes norms and principles for consecrated virgin women
  • Plans being finalized for August World Meeting of Families in Ireland
  • Pope announces Italian journalist Paolo Ruffini will be new prefect of the Dicastery for Communication
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/3/2018
Catholic News | July 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 3, 2018

06/29/2018
Catholic News | June 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 29, 2018

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2018

  • Vatican statement about report on clerical abuse in Pennsylvania
  • Pope Francis and crowd in St. Peter's Square pray for those who died in Genoa, Italy highway bridge collapse
  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, announes three goals to address moral scandals facing church
  • Pope Francis appoints Venezuelan archbishop to be new substitute secretary for general affairs
  • Cardinal Sean O’Malley not attending World Meeting of Families in Dublin

Recommended

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Catholic News | August 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2018

  • Vatican statement about report on clerical abuse in Pennsylvania
  • Pope Francis and crowd in St. Peter's Square pray for those who died in Genoa, Italy highway bridge collapse
  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, announes three goals to address moral scandals facing church
  • Pope Francis appoints Venezuelan archbishop to be new substitute secretary for general affairs
  • Cardinal Sean O’Malley not attending World Meeting of Families in Dublin
Catholic Newsbreak
08/17/2018
Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room.
Authentic Friendship

Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room.

  • This is the Day #SummerParishLife pictures
  • Catholic Marketing Network recap
  • Skype interview with Rebecca Frech, author of Can We Be Friends?
  • In-studio guest: Art Kirby, Catholic Relief Services representative for Egypt
  • Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
This Is The Day
08/17/2018
Father Ronald Barker celebrates Catholic Mass
Friday Mass | 19th Week | Ordinary Time

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Ronald Barker of Wakefield, MA on August 17, 2018.
CatholicTV Mass
08/17/2018