Catholic News | August 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 24, 2018
- Pope Francis speaks to 9th annual International Catholic Legislators Network conference
- Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth, England suggested pope calls an extraordinary synod to help combat clergy abuse
- World Meeting of Families animated shorts about living out family life
- Pope will visit Ireland this weekend to conclude the World Meeting of Families
- Annual Diocesan Pro-Life Leadership Conference discuss the theme of "Missionary Disciples Building a Culture of Life"