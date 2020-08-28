Catholic News | August 28

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Archbishop Joseph Naumann USCCB pro-life committee chairman praises National Institutes of Health
- Greek Catholic priest talks about the church's role giving hope after Beirut blast
- Poor Clare’s of the Franciscan Monastery shows how COVID-19 is affecting sacramental wine and altar bread businesses
- Body of missing Michigan Father Stephen Rooney recovered
- Cleanup continues after Beirut explosion
- Pope Francis general audience
- Romanian government sets day to recognize persecuted Christians
- Taize pilgrimage to Turin postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Members of Lebanon’s cabinet resign in the wake of the explosion that rocked Beirut
- Bishop of Sacramento Jamie Soto announces ex-communication of Father Jeremy Leatherby
- Vatican releases its message for World Tourism Day
- 6th annual Fete-Dieu du Teche
- Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith addresses the validity of baptism formula
- Massive explosion in Beirut
- Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Mulla of Juba, South Sudan condemns murder of three young girls
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
Catholic news for April 16, 2019.
Fire destroys much of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral. Good news from the scene. Donations to rebuild the church already coming in from French companies.
In other news, Cardinal Joseph Tobin speaks out against New Jersey's Terminally Act and Pope Francis makes a "Mercy Friday" visit.
- Pope Francis retreat with leaders of South Sudan
- Pope Emeretus Benedict XVI writes about the clergy sexual abuse crisis
- Nicaraguan bishop called to Rome at the request of Pope Francis
- Ohio governor Mike DeWine signs bill that would make it illegal for an abortion once fetal heartbeat detected
- Pope Francis visits recently renovated Rome parish
- Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley condemns bills proposed to expand abortion access in Massachusetts
- Disturbing trend in contemporary conflict: child soldiers
- 10th plenary assembly for members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors
