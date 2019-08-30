Catholic News | August 30

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news for August 30, 2019.
- Pope Francis reflects on Geneva Conventions after praying Sunday Angelus
- Cross on Legigh County seal in Pennsylvania allowed to remain
- Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major celebration commemorates the story of the miraculous snowfall
- 400 Franciscan friars meet in Denver
- Former Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino passes away
- Rwanda government accuses Catholic Church of hampering birth control policy
- Pope Francis urges quick action to prevent future tragedies like Mediterranean shipwrecks that left over 150 migrants dead
- Sainthood cause for John Bradburne opened
- Dedication Mass for Christ Cathedral in the Diocese of Orange California
- Catholics react to Justice Department reinstating the federal death penalty
- New director of the Vatican press office
- Faith leaders in Texas come together against policy banning prison chaplains from execution chambers
- Pope Francis celebrates Mass commemorating sixth anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa
- Pope welcomed Ukrainian Catholic Church members at the Vatican
- The “Seven Church Pilgrimage” in Rome
- Vatican has announces pope has named new full members of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life
