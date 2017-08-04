Catholic News | August 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 4, 2017
- Supreme Knight Carl Anderson announced that Knights of Columbus were pledging to raise 2 million dollars to assist Christian families in returning to their homes in Iraq
- Iraqi forces reclaim Mosul from ISIS
- Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron presided over private exhumation service of soon-to-be-beatified Capuchin priest Father Solanus Casey
- Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and a choir of 60 children from the poorest areas of Haiti sing after Pope Francis' general audience