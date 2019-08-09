Catholic News | August 9

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Former Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino passes away
- Rwanda government accuses Catholic Church of hampering birth control policy
- Pope Francis urges quick action to prevent future tragedies like Mediterranean shipwrecks that left over 150 migrants dead
- Sainthood cause for John Bradburne opened
- Dedication Mass for Christ Cathedral in the Diocese of Orange California
- Catholics react to Justice Department reinstating the federal death penalty
- New director of the Vatican press office
- Faith leaders in Texas come together against policy banning prison chaplains from execution chambers
- Pope Francis celebrates Mass commemorating sixth anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa
- Pope welcomed Ukrainian Catholic Church members at the Vatican
- The “Seven Church Pilgrimage” in Rome
- Vatican has announces pope has named new full members of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news including stories about future Saint John Newman, Pope Francis and more.
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
