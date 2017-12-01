Catholic News | December 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 1, 2017
- Pope Francis meetswith president of Bangladesh and praises their government and people for welcoming Rohingya refugees from Myanmar
- United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have online resources to prepare for Advent and Christmas
- Archdiocese of Washington files lawsuit in federal court over the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s advertising guidelines
- More problems for Vatican bank with news that deputy director released
- Vatican announces fifth annual Pope Francis raffle to benefit those in need