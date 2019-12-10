Catholic News | December 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Pope Francis visits Thailand and Japan; Masses in Bangkok, Nagasaki and Tokyo; visits memorials in Nagasaki and Hiroshima where he spoke out against nuclear weapons. Pope also shared his concern about the high rates of suicide in Japan and about the enormous pressure culture places on young people to succeed. Over 20,000 Catholic youth from around the country attend National Catholic Youth Conference featuring adoration, confession, breakout sessions with noted Catholic speakers; prayer, Mass, music and a whole lot of fun. Vatican announces Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life is setting up specialized team of young Catholic leaders as new international advisory body
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Pope Francis visits Thailand and Japan
- Vatican Christmas tree
- Blessed Fulton Sheen
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis addresses participants of the 20th International Congress of Penal Law at the Vatican
- Archdiocese of Dubuque sending large contingent to the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis
- Pope visists medical facilities set up in Saint Peter’s Square for World Day of the Poor
- #GivingTuesday which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is December 3
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Bishops from New England converse Pope Francis in the papal library
USCCB fall assembly November 11-14 in Baltimore,
Pope Francis meera with about Jesuits in Rome celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Jesuits' Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat. The Ohio Senate passed the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, or S.B. 208, with a 24-9 vote on November 6th…….The bill would require a child born alive following an abortion receives the same medical care accorded any newborn at the same gestational age.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Pope Francis met with military chaplains who were in Rome for a conference focused on the theme, "The loss of personal freedom in the context of armed conflicts: The mission of the military chaplain." In a letter regarding retired Bishop Michael Bransfield, new Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston told Catholics in the statewide diocese that he was working to have his predecessor "make amends for harm he caused during his tenure" as was mandated by Pope Francis. In a conciliatory gesture, military bishops from Great Britain and Argentina exchanged statues of the Virgin Mary in St. Peter’s Square 37 years after the Falklands War. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is introducing the “Civilize It” campaign at parishes around the country. It stresses that respectful dialogue can occur among people with differing political views. The Vatican has announced a decree from Pope Francis to add the Dec. 10 feast of Our Lady of Loreto to all calendars and liturgical books for the celebration of the Mass and the Liturgy of the Hours.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Skype interview with Father John Bartunek, author of Spiritual But Not Religious
- Bishop of Peoira Daniel Jenky announces novena for the sainthood cause of Servant of God Fulton Sheen
- Catholic Newsbreak