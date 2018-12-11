Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/11/2018
Catholic News | December 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/7/2018
Catholic News | December 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 7, 2018.

  • Pope Francis will be visiting the United Arab Emirates in February of 2019
  • 2019 March for Life info
  • Chinese scientist reportedly altered the DNA of two twin babies
  • Ecumenical service in Westminster Abbey
Catholic News | December 4

Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.
12/4/2018
Catholic News | December 4

Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/30/2018
Catholic News | November 30

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/20/2018
Catholic News | November 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
  • Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
  • Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/16/2018
Catholic News | November 16

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

  • Cardinal DiNardo optimistic despite Vatican asking USCCB not to vote on sexual-abuse crisis
  • Pope Francis meets with Israelo president at Vatican
  • USCCB votes to proceed in canonization effort for Sister Thea Bowman
  • Pope Francis to celebrate Mass on World Day of the Poor

 

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/9/2018
Catholic News | November 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Christian Brother from Wisconsin to be beatified
  • Vatican creates International Observatory for Cyber-bullying
  • Bishops of Congo ask for aide for migrants being deported from Angola
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/6/2018
Catholic News | November 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis Sunday Angelus 
  • Diocese of Pittsburgh collection for Jewish Synagogue shooting victims
  • Catholics in Mexico reach out to migrant caravan 
  • Pope holds audience with rabbis attending World Congress of Mountain Jews
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/2/2018
Catholic News | November 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/30/2018
Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
  • USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
  • Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
  • Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
  • Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/26/2018
Catholic News | October 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/23/2018
Catholic News | October 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo talks about U.S. bishops' November general meeting agenda 
  • Synod of Bishops update
  • Caritas Internationalis "Share the Journey" campaign 
  • Nativity exhibition moving to the Vatican 

 

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

The Vigil Project | Array of Hope

Bishop Robert Reed and Kevin Nelson host This is the Day from the CatholicTV living room.

  • Skype interview with Andrea Thomas of TheVigilProject.com
  • Bonnie Rodgers interviews Mario Costabile from Array of Hope
  • Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
A Very Merry Gistmas

Rachel Balducci, Danielle Bean, and Carolee McGrath share Christmas traditions and exchange gifts. Carolee and her daughter sing Christmas carols.

from 2012
