Catholic News | December 11

Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 7, 2018.
- Pope Francis will be visiting the United Arab Emirates in February of 2019
- 2019 March for Life info
- Chinese scientist reportedly altered the DNA of two twin babies
- Ecumenical service in Westminster Abbey
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
- Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
- Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
- Cardinal DiNardo optimistic despite Vatican asking USCCB not to vote on sexual-abuse crisis
- Pope Francis meets with Israelo president at Vatican
- USCCB votes to proceed in canonization effort for Sister Thea Bowman
- Pope Francis to celebrate Mass on World Day of the Poor
- Christian Brother from Wisconsin to be beatified
- Vatican creates International Observatory for Cyber-bullying
- Bishops of Congo ask for aide for migrants being deported from Angola
- Pope Francis Sunday Angelus
- Diocese of Pittsburgh collection for Jewish Synagogue shooting victims
- Catholics in Mexico reach out to migrant caravan
- Pope holds audience with rabbis attending World Congress of Mountain Jews
- Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
- USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
- Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
- Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
- Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo talks about U.S. bishops' November general meeting agenda
- Synod of Bishops update
- Caritas Internationalis "Share the Journey" campaign
- Nativity exhibition moving to the Vatican
Bishop Robert Reed and Kevin Nelson host This is the Day from the CatholicTV living room.
- Skype interview with Andrea Thomas of TheVigilProject.com
- Bonnie Rodgers interviews Mario Costabile from Array of Hope
- Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
Rachel Balducci, Danielle Bean, and Carolee McGrath share Christmas traditions and exchange gifts. Carolee and her daughter sing Christmas carols.
from 2012