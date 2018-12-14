Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/14/2018
Catholic News | December 14

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Church bells rang for 10 minutes throughout throughout Strasbourg, France for the victims of a terror attack at a Christmas market.
  • The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will be making a three day visit to Bulgaria and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
  • Gunman opened fire December 11th in Our Lady of the Conception Cathedral near Sao Paulo, Brazil, while parishioners were leaving midday Mass.
  • American bishops retreat at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago from January 2-8.
  • Massachusetts man is driving the Peace Light, originally lit in Bethlehem, to parishes across the U.S.
12/11/2018
Catholic News | December 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

12/7/2018
Catholic News | December 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 7, 2018.

  • Pope Francis will be visiting the United Arab Emirates in February of 2019
  • 2019 March for Life info
  • Chinese scientist reportedly altered the DNA of two twin babies
  • Ecumenical service in Westminster Abbey
12/4/2018
Catholic News | December 4

Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.

11/30/2018
Catholic News | November 30

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

11/20/2018
Catholic News | November 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
  • Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
  • Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
11/16/2018
Catholic News | November 16

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

  • Cardinal DiNardo optimistic despite Vatican asking USCCB not to vote on sexual-abuse crisis
  • Pope Francis meets with Israelo president at Vatican
  • USCCB votes to proceed in canonization effort for Sister Thea Bowman
  • Pope Francis to celebrate Mass on World Day of the Poor

 

 

11/9/2018
Catholic News | November 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Christian Brother from Wisconsin to be beatified
  • Vatican creates International Observatory for Cyber-bullying
  • Bishops of Congo ask for aide for migrants being deported from Angola
11/6/2018
Catholic News | November 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis Sunday Angelus 
  • Diocese of Pittsburgh collection for Jewish Synagogue shooting victims
  • Catholics in Mexico reach out to migrant caravan 
  • Pope holds audience with rabbis attending World Congress of Mountain Jews
11/2/2018
Catholic News | November 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

10/30/2018
Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
  • USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
  • Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
  • Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
  • Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
10/26/2018
Catholic News | October 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

About

12/14/2018
Reformer Saint | John of the Cross
Reformer Saint | John of the Cross

Saint John of the Cross, born Juan de Yepes Álvarez, (June 24, 1542–Dec. 14, 1591) holds the title of doctor of the Church. He was a Carmelite friar and priest, a mystic and a major figure of the Counter-Reformation. His writings and poetry, including Ascent to Mount CarmelDark Night of the Soul and A Spiritual Canticle, are considered to be the summit of mystical Spanish literature.

 
Encounter
12/14/2018