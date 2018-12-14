Catholic News | December 14

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Church bells rang for 10 minutes throughout throughout Strasbourg, France for the victims of a terror attack at a Christmas market.
- The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will be making a three day visit to Bulgaria and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
- Gunman opened fire December 11th in Our Lady of the Conception Cathedral near Sao Paulo, Brazil, while parishioners were leaving midday Mass.
- American bishops retreat at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago from January 2-8.
- Massachusetts man is driving the Peace Light, originally lit in Bethlehem, to parishes across the U.S.