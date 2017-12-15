Catholic News | December 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 15, 2017
- Pope Francis talks about the Mass at weekly audience
- Pew research survey on Christmas
- New pope mobile
- Vatican launches new website
Jump to navigation
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 15, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 12, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 8, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 5, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 1, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 21, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 17, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 10, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 7, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 3, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 31, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 27, 2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 15, 2017
Bishop Joseph Siegel is installed to lead the Diocese of Evansville during this special Mass at the St. Benedict's Cathedral.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 15, 2017
Kevin Nelson and Bonnie Rodgers host from the CatholicTV living room talking about Advent, Christmas, and the death of Fr. Andrew Apostoli