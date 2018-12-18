Catholic News | December 18

Kevin Nelson reports on the latest Catholic news from the U.S. to the Vatican and around the church universal.
Episodes
- Church bells rang for 10 minutes throughout throughout Strasbourg, France for the victims of a terror attack at a Christmas market.
- The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will be making a three day visit to Bulgaria and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
- Gunman opened fire December 11th in Our Lady of the Conception Cathedral near Sao Paulo, Brazil, while parishioners were leaving midday Mass.
- American bishops retreat at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago from January 2-8.
- Massachusetts man is driving the Peace Light, originally lit in Bethlehem, to parishes across the U.S.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 7, 2018.
- Pope Francis will be visiting the United Arab Emirates in February of 2019
- 2019 March for Life info
- Chinese scientist reportedly altered the DNA of two twin babies
- Ecumenical service in Westminster Abbey
- Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
- Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
- Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
- Cardinal DiNardo optimistic despite Vatican asking USCCB not to vote on sexual-abuse crisis
- Pope Francis meets with Israelo president at Vatican
- USCCB votes to proceed in canonization effort for Sister Thea Bowman
- Pope Francis to celebrate Mass on World Day of the Poor
- Christian Brother from Wisconsin to be beatified
- Vatican creates International Observatory for Cyber-bullying
- Bishops of Congo ask for aide for migrants being deported from Angola
- Pope Francis Sunday Angelus
- Diocese of Pittsburgh collection for Jewish Synagogue shooting victims
- Catholics in Mexico reach out to migrant caravan
- Pope holds audience with rabbis attending World Congress of Mountain Jews
- Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
- USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
- Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
- Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
- Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
Throughout history, the Church has received numerous letters, exhortations, and encyclicals from its holy fathers. These works help the faithful examine and reflect on particular aspects of faith and morals, and aid us in living out our call to be missionary disciples. These works are often written in response to a specific need at a particular moment in time. For example, Pope Paul VI’s Humanae Vitae affirmed Church teaching on the sanctity of life and the rejection of contraception right as the sexual revolution began. His encyclical has proven to be vitally relevant up to the present day, as the beauty of God’s plan for married love becomes more and more clouded in society. Encyclicals/apostolic letters and exhortations are a gift of the Church and a gift to you.
Bishop Robert Reed chants the second O Antiphon for the evening of December 18th.