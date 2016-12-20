Catholic News | December 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 20, 2016
Pope Francis celebrated his 80th birthday. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the establishment of a working group tasked with developing spiritual, pastoral, and policy advocacy support for immigrants and refugees. The Pope hosted both the president and former president of Colombia to the Vatican to discuss the peace process moving forward. The Vatican has confirmed that the Pope will go on a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima from May 12-13, 2017.