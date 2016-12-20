Episodes

12/20/2016
Catholic News | December 20

Pope Francis celebrated his 80th birthday. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the establishment of a working group tasked with developing spiritual, pastoral, and policy advocacy support for immigrants and refugees. The Pope hosted both the president and former president of Colombia to the Vatican to discuss the peace process moving forward. The Vatican has confirmed that the Pope will go on a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima from May 12-13, 2017.

12/16/2016
Catholic News | December 16

  • This week's papal general audience includes thousands of young children, parents, nurses, and volunteers from Rome's Bambino Gesu Hospital in attendance
  • Pope's 80th birthday plans
  • Ohio Governor John Kasich signs bill that bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but vetoes bill that would have made abortion illegal when a fetal heartbeat can be detected
  • Pope Francis' 2017 World Day of the Sick message released, calling for new motivation to achieve a culture of respect for life, health, and the environment
  • Bishop Edward Burns of the Diocese of Juneau named new head of the Diocese of Dallas

For those who want to send Pope Francis a birthday note, they can write to him at the following email addresses, divided by language:

12/13/2016
Catholic News | December 13

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Saint Peter’s Basilica
  • Bishop William Murphy of Rockville Centre, NY resigns; to be replaced by Bishop John Barres of Allentown, PA
  • Cardinal Mario Zenari, papal nuncio to Syria, delivers pope's letter to President Bashar al-Assad
12/9/2016
Catholic News | December 9

  • Pope Francis visits statue of Mary in the center of Rome to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception
  • Ohio lawmakers pass a bill banning abortion of a fetus once a heartbeat can be detected
  • Congregation for Clergy updates their 1985 guidelines for preparing men for the Latin-rite priesthood and ensuring their continuing education, training, and support

