Catholic News | December 24

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news from the Vatican and around the globe.
Pope Francis
Christmas
Affordable Care Act
Pope Francis visits Thailand and Japan; Masses in Bangkok, Nagasaki and Tokyo; visits memorials in Nagasaki and Hiroshima where he spoke out against nuclear weapons. Pope also shared his concern about the high rates of suicide in Japan and about the enormous pressure culture places on young people to succeed. Over 20,000 Catholic youth from around the country attend National Catholic Youth Conference featuring adoration, confession, breakout sessions with noted Catholic speakers; prayer, Mass, music and a whole lot of fun. Vatican announces Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life is setting up specialized team of young Catholic leaders as new international advisory body
Bishops from New England converse Pope Francis in the papal library
USCCB fall assembly November 11-14 in Baltimore,
Pope Francis meera with about Jesuits in Rome celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Jesuits' Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat. The Ohio Senate passed the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, or S.B. 208, with a 24-9 vote on November 6th…….The bill would require a child born alive following an abortion receives the same medical care accorded any newborn at the same gestational age.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day. This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Adrian Milik on Christmas Eve Day.