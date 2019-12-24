Episodes

12/24/2019
Catholic News | December 24

  • Pope Francis

  • Christmas

  • Affordable Care Act 

12/20/2019
Catholic News | December 20

  • Pope Francis
  • Christmas grief
  • Migrant crisis
  • Abortion 

 

 

 

12/13/2019
Catholic News | December 13

12/10/2019
Catholic News | December 10

12/6/2019
Catholic News | December 6

12/3/2019
Catholic News | December 3

11/26/2019
Catholic News | November 27

Pope Francis visits Thailand and Japan; Masses in Bangkok, Nagasaki and Tokyo; visits memorials in Nagasaki and Hiroshima where he spoke out against nuclear weapons. Pope also shared his concern about the high rates of suicide in Japan and about the enormous pressure culture places on young people to succeed. Over 20,000 Catholic youth from around the country attend National Catholic Youth Conference featuring adoration, confession, breakout sessions with noted Catholic speakers; prayer, Mass, music and a whole lot of fun. Vatican announces Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life is setting up specialized team of young Catholic leaders as new international advisory body 

11/22/2019
Catholic News | November 22

  • Pope Francis visits Thailand and Japan
  • Vatican Christmas tree
  • Blessed Fulton Sheen

 

11/19/2019
Catholic News | November 19

  • Pope Francis addresses participants of the 20th International Congress of Penal Law at the Vatican
  • Archdiocese of Dubuque sending large contingent to the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis 
  • Pope visists medical facilities set up in Saint Peter’s Square for World Day of the Poor
  • #GivingTuesday which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is December 3
11/15/2019
Catholic News | November 15

11/8/2019
Catholic News | November 8

Bishops from New England converse Pope Francis in the papal library

USCCB fall assembly November 11-14 in Baltimore,

Pope Francis meera with about Jesuits in Rome celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Jesuits' Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat. The Ohio Senate passed the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, or S.B. 208, with a 24-9 vote on November 6th…….The bill would require a child born alive following an abortion receives the same medical care accorded any newborn at the same gestational age.

11/5/2019
Catholic News | November 5

