Catholic News | December 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 15, 2017
- Pope Francis talks about the Mass at weekly audience
- Pew research survey on Christmas
- New pope mobile
- Vatican launches new website
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 12, 2017
- Pope Francis celebrates Immaculate Conception in Rome
- Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich makes pastoral visit on behalf of Pope Francis to Puerto Rico
- Pope meets with Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
- Trinity Dome Mosaic at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception blessed and dedicated
- World Meeting of Families update
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 8, 2017
- Pope Francis expresses concern over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel
- New Archbishop of Mexico City
- March for Life organizers announce 2018 plans
- Vatican Tree lighting ceremony
- Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius in Rome
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 5, 2017
- Pope Francis focused his words on preparing for the Lord's coming during Angelus
- Pope encouraged men and women considering vocations to not fear God’s plan for them and open their hearts to the voice of God
- Papal press conference on the plane ride back from Myanmar and Bangladesh
- University of Alabama study exploring link between faith and health demonstrated those with devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe had fewer negative health issues related to stress
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 1, 2017
- Pope Francis meetswith president of Bangladesh and praises their government and people for welcoming Rohingya refugees from Myanmar
- United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have online resources to prepare for Advent and Christmas
- Archdiocese of Washington files lawsuit in federal court over the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s advertising guidelines
- More problems for Vatican bank with news that deputy director released
- Vatican announces fifth annual Pope Francis raffle to benefit those in need
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 21, 2017
- FIrst World Day of the Poor celebrated at Vatican with Mass and meal
- Father Solanus Casey became Blessed Solanus Casey at beatification Mass with congregation of more than 60,000
- International network of religious congregations called “Solidarity with Sudan” is organizing a prayer service for both South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo
- 20,000 gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the National Catholic Youth Conference
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 17, 2017
- Pope Francis speaks to European members of the World Medical Association
- United States Conference of Catholic Bishops fall meeting
- World Day of the Poor
- Pope auctioning off Lamborghini received for charity
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 10, 2017
- At the general audience this past week in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis began a new series of talks on the Mass
- At a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, who co-chairs the Bipartisan Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, made another push for passage of the Conscience Protection Act
- His pontificate only lasted 33 days, but Pope John Paul I has begun the long process on the path to sainthood
- Pope Francis will be ending the sale of cigarettes in Vatican City State in 2018
- The excitement is building in Detroit and surrounding areas as they prepare for the upcoming beatification Mass of Capuchin Franciscan Father Solanus Casey
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 7, 2017
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston says U.S. Catholic Church stands "in unity" with the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in this time of terrible tragedy
- Vatican Department for Integral Human Promotion is organizing a conference on November 10 and 11 on nuclear disarmament
- Student Activities Commission at Georgetown University has decided not to impose sanctions on group that promotes healthy relationships and marriage between a man and a woman.
- Pope Francis held an audience with members of the International Federation of Catholic Universities.
- Diocese of Charleston South Carolina’s Office of Ethnic Ministries offers some suggestions on how to celebrate National Black Catholic History Month
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 3, 2017
- Catholic Notre Dame professor confirmed as federal judge
- Pope Francis visits World War II memorial on All Souls Day
- Pope expresses sadness after hearing news of the New York City terrorist attack
- Sainthood cause formally opened for Nicholas Black Elk, a Native American who was a member of the Lakota tribe
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 31, 2017
- Pope Francis speech to politicians and church leaders in the European Union
- Catholic Bishops in Texas asking why 10-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy detained
- Pope Francis Angelus address include remarks on the Sunday Gospel reading from St. Matthew
- 50th anniversary of Blessed Paul VI's encyclical Humanae Vitae
- Lebanon chapel dedicated to St. Charbel
