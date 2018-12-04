Catholic News | December 4

Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room and talk about the passing of President George Bush.

Guest: Children's author Katie Warner

Nelson shares the latest Catholic news

Giveaway of four books from www.Tanbooks.com

The Word of the Lord – A Child’s First Scripture Verses, Cloud of Witnesses – A Child’s First Book of Saints, I Went to Mass by Katie Warner and Dr. Matthew Mehan's Mildly Amusing Mythical Mammals

To enter call 617-923-0220 or email thisistheday@catholictv.org by 12/10/18