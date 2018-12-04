Episodes

Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.
12/4/2018
Catholic News | December 4

11/30/2018
Catholic News | November 30

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

11/20/2018
Catholic News | November 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
  • Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
  • Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
11/16/2018
Catholic News | November 16

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

  • Cardinal DiNardo optimistic despite Vatican asking USCCB not to vote on sexual-abuse crisis
  • Pope Francis meets with Israelo president at Vatican
  • USCCB votes to proceed in canonization effort for Sister Thea Bowman
  • Pope Francis to celebrate Mass on World Day of the Poor

 

 

11/9/2018
Catholic News | November 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Christian Brother from Wisconsin to be beatified
  • Vatican creates International Observatory for Cyber-bullying
  • Bishops of Congo ask for aide for migrants being deported from Angola
11/6/2018
Catholic News | November 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis Sunday Angelus 
  • Diocese of Pittsburgh collection for Jewish Synagogue shooting victims
  • Catholics in Mexico reach out to migrant caravan 
  • Pope holds audience with rabbis attending World Congress of Mountain Jews
11/2/2018
Catholic News | November 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

10/30/2018
Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
  • USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
  • Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
  • Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
  • Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
10/26/2018
Catholic News | October 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

10/23/2018
Catholic News | October 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo talks about U.S. bishops' November general meeting agenda 
  • Synod of Bishops update
  • Caritas Internationalis "Share the Journey" campaign 
  • Nativity exhibition moving to the Vatican 

 

 

10/19/2018
Catholic News | October 19

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invited to North Korea via the president of South Korea
  • 2019 March for Life theme announced
  • Roman film festival inspired by St. Vincent de Paul
  • Synod on young people
10/16/2018
Catholic News | October 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis canonizes seven new saints including Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero 
  • Prayers for victims of Hurricane Michael
  • Pope Francis meets with President of Poland
  • Founder of L'Arche communities Jean Vanier wins Adyan Spiritual Solidarity Award

Teaching Children About Liturgy

Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room and talk about the passing of President George Bush.

  • Guest: Children's author Katie Warner
  • Nelson shares the latest Catholic news

Giveaway of four books from www.Tanbooks.com

The Word of the Lord – A Child’s First Scripture Verses, Cloud of Witnesses – A Child’s First Book of Saints, I Went to Mass by Katie Warner and Dr. Matthew Mehan's Mildly Amusing Mythical Mammals

To enter call 617-923-0220 or email thisistheday@catholictv.org by 12/10/18

 
This Is The Day
12/4/2018
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Jean Aubin of Norwood, MA
Tuesday Mass | 1st Week | Advent

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Jean Aubin of Norwood, MA on December 4, 2018.
CatholicTV Mass
12/4/2018