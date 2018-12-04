Catholic News | December 4

Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.
- Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
- Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
- Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
- Cardinal DiNardo optimistic despite Vatican asking USCCB not to vote on sexual-abuse crisis
- Pope Francis meets with Israelo president at Vatican
- USCCB votes to proceed in canonization effort for Sister Thea Bowman
- Pope Francis to celebrate Mass on World Day of the Poor
- Christian Brother from Wisconsin to be beatified
- Vatican creates International Observatory for Cyber-bullying
- Bishops of Congo ask for aide for migrants being deported from Angola
- Pope Francis Sunday Angelus
- Diocese of Pittsburgh collection for Jewish Synagogue shooting victims
- Catholics in Mexico reach out to migrant caravan
- Pope holds audience with rabbis attending World Congress of Mountain Jews
- Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
- USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
- Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
- Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
- Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo talks about U.S. bishops' November general meeting agenda
- Synod of Bishops update
- Caritas Internationalis "Share the Journey" campaign
- Nativity exhibition moving to the Vatican
- Pope Francis invited to North Korea via the president of South Korea
- 2019 March for Life theme announced
- Roman film festival inspired by St. Vincent de Paul
- Synod on young people
- Pope Francis canonizes seven new saints including Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero
- Prayers for victims of Hurricane Michael
- Pope Francis meets with President of Poland
- Founder of L'Arche communities Jean Vanier wins Adyan Spiritual Solidarity Award
Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.
Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room and talk about the passing of President George Bush.
- Guest: Children's author Katie Warner
- Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
Giveaway of four books from www.Tanbooks.com
The Word of the Lord – A Child’s First Scripture Verses, Cloud of Witnesses – A Child’s First Book of Saints, I Went to Mass by Katie Warner and Dr. Matthew Mehan's Mildly Amusing Mythical Mammals
To enter call 617-923-0220 or email thisistheday@catholictv.org by 12/10/18
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Jean Aubin of Norwood, MA on December 4, 2018.