Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/5/2017
Catholic News | December 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 5, 2017

  • Pope Francis focused his words on preparing for the Lord's coming during Angelus
  • Pope encouraged men and women considering vocations to not fear God’s plan for them and open their hearts to the voice of God
  • Papal press conference on the plane ride back from Myanmar and Bangladesh
  • University of Alabama study exploring link between faith and health demonstrated those with devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe had fewer negative health issues related to stress
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/1/2017
Catholic News | December 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 1, 2017

  • Pope Francis meetswith president of Bangladesh and praises their government and people for welcoming Rohingya refugees from Myanmar
  • United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have online resources to prepare for Advent and Christmas
  • Archdiocese of Washington files lawsuit in federal court over the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s advertising guidelines
  • More problems for Vatican bank with news that deputy director released
  • Vatican announces fifth annual Pope Francis raffle to benefit those in need
Catholic News Solanus Casey
11/21/2017
Catholic News | November 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 21, 2017

  • FIrst World Day of the Poor celebrated at Vatican with Mass and meal
  • Father Solanus Casey became Blessed Solanus Casey at beatification Mass with congregation of more than 60,000
  • International network of religious congregations called “Solidarity with Sudan” is organizing a prayer service for both South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo
  • 20,000 gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the National Catholic Youth Conference

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/17/2017
Catholic News | November 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 17, 2017

  • Pope Francis speaks to European members of the World Medical Association
  • United States Conference of Catholic Bishops fall meeting 
  • World Day of the Poor 
  • Pope auctioning off Lamborghini received for charity
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/10/2017
Catholic News | November 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 10, 2017

  • At the general audience this past week in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis began a new series of talks on the Mass
  • At a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, who co-chairs the Bipartisan Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, made another push for passage of the Conscience Protection Act
  • His pontificate only lasted 33 days, but Pope John Paul I has begun the long process on the path to sainthood
  • Pope Francis will be ending the sale of cigarettes in Vatican City State in 2018
  • The excitement is building in Detroit and surrounding areas as they prepare for the upcoming beatification Mass of Capuchin Franciscan Father Solanus Casey
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/7/2017
Catholic News | November 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 7, 2017

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston says U.S. Catholic Church stands "in unity" with the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in this time of terrible tragedy
  • Vatican Department for Integral Human Promotion is organizing a conference on November 10 and 11 on nuclear disarmament
  • Student Activities Commission at Georgetown University has decided not to impose sanctions on group that promotes healthy relationships and marriage between a man and a woman.
  • Pope Francis held an audience with members of the International Federation of Catholic Universities.
  • Diocese of Charleston South Carolina’s Office of Ethnic Ministries offers some suggestions on how to celebrate National Black Catholic History Month
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/3/2017
Catholic News | November 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 3, 2017

  • Catholic Notre Dame professor confirmed as federal judge
  • Pope Francis visits World War II memorial on All Souls Day
  • Pope expresses sadness after hearing news of the New York City terrorist attack
  • Sainthood cause formally opened for Nicholas Black Elk, a Native American who was a member of the Lakota tribe

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/31/2017
Catholic News | October 31

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 31, 2017

  • Pope Francis speech to politicians and church leaders in the European Union
  • Catholic Bishops in Texas asking why 10-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy detained
  • Pope Francis Angelus address include remarks on the Sunday Gospel reading from St. Matthew
  • 50th anniversary of Blessed Paul VI's encyclical Humanae Vitae
  • Lebanon chapel dedicated to St. Charbel 

 

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/27/2017
Catholic News | October 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 27, 2017

  • Pope Francis will celebrate a Mass with the poor and people who assist them on November 19, the first World Day of the Poor
  • 17-year-old illegal immigrant living at a federal detention center in Brownsville, Texas has abortion
  • Pope Francis conversed with astronauts on the International Space Station
  • Six of the original 36 Dominican sisters are returning to their land in Qaraqosh, Iraq after the liberation of the town
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announces aid from the U.S. will be routed through the U.S. Agency for International Development and "faith-based and private organizations"
  • Governing office of Vatican City has announced that this year’s Christmas tree and Nativity scene will feature traditional designs and decorations centered on the theme of mercy
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/24/2017
Catholic News | October 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 24, 2017

  • Federal judge rules teen immigrant in the country illegally and under federal custody in Brownsville, Texas has the right to get an abortion
  • Pope Francis says the parable of the rich man who stores up treasure for himself "isn't a fairy tale that Jesus invented; it is today's reality"
  • U.S. Supreme Court will not hear appeal in the case of a removal of a Ten Commandments display outside City Hall in Bloomfield, New Mexico
  • Leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church announces this year’s two winners given to those working toward mutual forgiveness between Ukraine and Poland
  • For the Month of the Rosary, story about a museum in Washington State that according to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” houses the world’s largest collection of rosaries
10/20/2017
Catholic News | October 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 20, 2017

  • Pope Francis weekly general audience: Christian hope, by reflection on death
  • California governor Jerry Brown vetoes Reproductive Health Nondiscrimination Act
  • Maryland cross in memorializing soldiers who died in World War I ruled unconstitutional
  • Pope Francis meets with members of the World Methodist Council
  • 800th anniversary Franciscans in the Holy Land
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/17/2017
Catholic News | October 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 17, 2017

  • Pope Francis proclaims new saints at Canonization Mass
  • Special assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian region
  • Pope addresses world leaders of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization conference to mark World Food Day
  • 100th anniversary of the last vision at Fatima and the miracle of the sun

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 5, 2017

  • Pope Francis focused his words on preparing for the Lord's coming during Angelus
  • Pope encouraged men and women considering vocations to not fear God’s plan for them and open their hearts to the voice of God
  • Papal press conference on the plane ride back from Myanmar and Bangladesh
  • University of Alabama study exploring link between faith and health demonstrated those with devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe had fewer negative health issues related to stress

Recommended

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Catholic News | December 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 5, 2017

  • Pope Francis focused his words on preparing for the Lord's coming during Angelus
  • Pope encouraged men and women considering vocations to not fear God’s plan for them and open their hearts to the voice of God
  • Papal press conference on the plane ride back from Myanmar and Bangladesh
  • University of Alabama study exploring link between faith and health demonstrated those with devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe had fewer negative health issues related to stress
Catholic Newsbreak
12/5/2017
Kevin Nelson and Jay Fadden
Catholic Fundraising

Kevin Nelson and Jay Fadden talk about Advent and new Christmas programs coming soon on CatholicTV.

  • Guests: Brice Sokolowski and Matt Swaim
  • Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
This Is The Day
12/5/2017
Father Brian Flatley with students from Arlington Catholic
Tuesday | 1st Week | Advent

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Brian Flatley with students from Arlington Catholic on December 5, 2017.
CatholicTV Mass
12/5/2017