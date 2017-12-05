Catholic News | December 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 5, 2017
- Pope Francis focused his words on preparing for the Lord's coming during Angelus
- Pope encouraged men and women considering vocations to not fear God’s plan for them and open their hearts to the voice of God
- Papal press conference on the plane ride back from Myanmar and Bangladesh
- University of Alabama study exploring link between faith and health demonstrated those with devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe had fewer negative health issues related to stress