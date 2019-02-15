Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/15/2019
Catholic News | February 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Cardinal Kevin Farrell as the new camerlengo or chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church
  • McAllen, TX city commissioners vote to vacate building used by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley  to provide temporary shelter for Mexican immigrants released by federal authorities
  • Pope Francis signs decree recognizing miracle attributed to the intercession of Cardinal Blessed John Henry Newman, clearing the way for his canonization
  • First anniversary of the Parkland Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL prayer service
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/12/2019
Catholic News | February 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • February 11 anniversaries, one created Vatican City State, the other created a Pope Emeritus
  • Two US Bishops are speaking out after a Muslim death row inmate was refused an imam at his execution
  • French nun writes a book about her healing at Lourdes
  • Vatican releases the schedule of Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Morocco
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/9/2019
Catholic News | February 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/5/2019
Catholic News | February 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news 

  • Archbishop Joseph Naumann said New York State’s new abortion law and similar legislation proposed in Virginia and other states is "evil, pure and simple"
  • Pope Francis in United Arab Emirates for inter-religious meeting with some 700 religious leaders
  • Pope visits Abu Dhabi's Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque
  • Cardinal Fernando Filoni talks about Catholic Church's process of reconciliation in China
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/1/2019
Catholic News | February 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis visit to Abu Dhabi from February 3-5
  • Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila says Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education contradicts human nature
  • World Youth Day Panama closing event
  • 15 Dioceses of Texas release lists of priests abusers
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/29/2019
Catholic News | January 29

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.

  • Pope Francis celebrates closing Mass of World Youth Day in Panama
  • Church leaders condem Philippines cathedral bombing
  • Pope holds news confrence during flight to Rome from Panama
  • First new Roman Catholic church in Cuba since 1959
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/25/2019
Catholic News | January 25

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.

  • World Youth Day pilgrims talk about why confession is an important part of their experience
  • Diocese of Covington (KY) announces third-party investigation into what happened between students and Native American tribal leader
  • Open Doors list of countries that persecutes Christians the worst
  • Notre Dame will be covering up murals depicting the life and exploration of Christopher Columbus
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/22/2019
Catholic News | January 22

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.

  • March for Life recap
  • Week of Prayer for Christian Unity
  • Pope Francis in Panama for World Youth Day
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/18/2019
Catholic News | January 18

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Alessandro Gisotti told reporters that Pope Francis wants meeting on protection of minors in the church, to be an assembly of pastors, not an academic conference
  • National Catholic Schools Week (January 27 - February 2nd) theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed”
  • Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development released its "Pastoral Orientations on Human Trafficking”
  • U.S. pilgrims will be joining about 1 million people from all 6 continents for the celebration of World Youth day in Panama
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/15/2019
Catholic News | January 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis celebrated Mass in the Sistine Chapel and baptized 27 babies on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord
  • Jayme Closs (of St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron, WI) found alive
  • Pope Francis discussed clerical sexual abuse crisis with Chilean bishops at the Vatican
  • Pro-lifers call Reproductive Health Act, recently introduced in New York State Legislature, a great blow to pro-life cause

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/11/2019
Catholic News | January 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/8/2019
Catholic News | January 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis holds annual audience with diplomats
  • Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee question a judicial nominee on his membership in the Knights of Columbus
  • Experts from around the world say some mental health issues could be cured with exercise, meditation and prayer

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Cardinal Kevin Farrell as the new camerlengo or chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church
  • McAllen, TX city commissioners vote to vacate building used by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley  to provide temporary shelter for Mexican immigrants released by federal authorities
  • Pope Francis signs decree recognizing miracle attributed to the intercession of Cardinal Blessed John Henry Newman, clearing the way for his canonization
  • First anniversary of the Parkland Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL prayer service

Recommended

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Reformer Saint | Peter Damian

The CatholicTV Together We Rebuild Saint Peter Damian emerged as a voice of truth and reform at a time when the Church was struggling with corruption and immorality. Called “the soul of the Gregorian reform” by Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, his prolific writing and zealous call to popes, bishops and prelates to lead lives of purity, poverty and prayer were significant elements of Church reform in the 11th century.
Encounter
02/21/2019
Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room.
Catholic Scholarships | Truth

Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room.

Guests Father Damian Ference author of The Strangeness of Truth and Mike Reardon Executive Director of the Catholic Schools Foundation

Nelson reports on the latest Catholic news.
This Is The Day
02/15/2019
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers
Friday Evening Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
02/15/2019