Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/16/2018
Catholic News | February 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 16, 2018

  • Pope Francis began Ash Wednesday at Benedictines' Monastery of St. Anselm, then made traditional procession to Basilica of Santa Sabina for Mass
  • After South Florida tragedy, Archbishop Thomas Wenski urges community "to support one another in this time of grief"
  • Pope Francis tells Cholean Jesuits he tries not to think of opposition as resistance
  • USCCB asking Catholics to join with Pope Francis for day of prayer and fasting for peace
  • World Meeting of Families Dublin bringing couples together on Valentine's Day
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
02/13/2018
Catholic News | February 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 13, 2018

  • After Angelus prayer, Pope Francis announces registration for World Youth Day in Panama is open
  • Anscombe Centre for Bioethics warns Scottish government about proposed changes to gender recognition law
  • Pope Francis meets with Italian young people, adults and migrants rescued from human traffickers
  • Bishop Jacques Benoit-Gonnin of Beauvais, France recognizes miraculous cure of a pilgrim to Lourdes
02/9/2018
Catholic News | February 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 9, 2018

  • Pope Francis highlights World Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking at weekly general audience
  • Retired Pope Benedict XVI writes he is on a pilgrimage toward home
  • Two Mexican priests gunned down after Candlemas celebrations
  • Pope releases message to help Catholics prepare for Lent
  • President Donald Trump speaks at National Prayer Breakfast
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/6/2018
Catholic News | February 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis discusses Middle East peace and Jerusalme with the president of Turkey
  • Pope marks Italy's Pro-Life Sunday and calls for a day of prayer and fasting for peace during Angelus prayer 
  • World Youth Day 2019 Panama will highlight themes from Laudato Si and Latin American Church
  • Ash Wednesday collection for Church in Central and Eastern Europe
  • Archdiocese of Portland Encuentro gathering
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/2/2018
Catholic News | February 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 2, 2018

  • At weekly general audience, Poep Francis talks about the Mass
  • National Marriage Week USA
  • Pope Francis sending expert in abuse allegations to Chile, after recently receiving information concerning Bishop Juan Barros
  • Tensions rise in Venezuela between local Catholic Church leaders and the administration of President Nicolas Maduro
  • Ash Wednesday falls on Valentine’s Day
01/30/2018
Catholic News | January 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 30, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Ukrainian Catholic Basilica of Santa Sophia in Rome
  • Pro-life supporters gather in San Francisco for 14th Annual Walk for Life West Coast
  • Pope chooses Father Jose Tolentino de Mendonca to lead Lenten retreat for Roman Curia
  • At Sunday Angelus, Pope prays for victims and families of those killed and injured in recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/26/2018
Catholic News | January 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 26, 2018

  • Closing the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis presided at an ecumenical evening prayer service on the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls 
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Jan. 25 the U.S. delegates at a pre-synod gathering in Rome in March
  • Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life announced that starting Feb. 2, the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, organizers will be releasing a multimedia series of catechetical materials in five languages online
  • First Indiana March for Life in Indianapolis on January 22nd drew about 500 participants
01/23/2018
Catholic News | January 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 23, 2018

  • Pope Francis ends pastoral visit to Peru with outdoor Mass in Lima, where an estimated 1.3 million people gathered
  • Police and security forces use violence to break up protests in Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Cardinal Seán O’Malley on incident with Pope Francis in Chile where the pope defended Bishop Juan Barros, accused of covering up abuse
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act
01/19/2018
Catholic News | January 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 19, 2018

  • Pope Francis in Peru after visit to Chile (schedule of CatholicTV broadcasts)
  • Pope marries flight attendants
  • 2017 Christian persecution numbers; Open Doors rebuilding Syria and Iraq
  • Marist poll on abortion
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/16/2018
Catholic News | January 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 16, 2018

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass for World Day of Migrants and Refugees
  • Pope arrived in Chile on Monday and travels to Peru on Thursday (schedule of CatholicTV broadcasts)
  • Ukrainian Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk says pope will visit main church of Italy's Ukrainian Catholic community
  • National Office for Vocations in the UK new app
  • March for Life taking place this Friday many dioceses sending groups to Washington
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/12/2018
Catholic News | January 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 12, 2018

USCCB “9 Days for Life” campaign

Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life appointed a Colombian bishop to be the trustee of a scandal-plagued Catholic movement based in Peru

Biennial Student Leadership Summit

New course at pontifical university on church management

USCCB president, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo statement recognizing the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/9/2018
Catholic News | January 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 9, 2018

  • Pope Francis gives speech on Universal Declaration of Human Rights to diplomats accredited to the Vatican 
  • National Migration Week
  • Pope's Angelus on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord
  • U.S. Court of Appeals strikes down Baltimore ordinance that would have forced pro-life pregnancy centers to post signs stating they do not provide or refer for abortions or contraceptives
  • Vatican releases Pope’s calendar of liturgical services for January and February

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 16, 2018

  • Pope Francis began Ash Wednesday at Benedictines' Monastery of St. Anselm, then made traditional procession to Basilica of Santa Sabina for Mass
  • After South Florida tragedy, Archbishop Thomas Wenski urges community "to support one another in this time of grief"
  • Pope Francis tells Cholean Jesuits he tries not to think of opposition as resistance
  • USCCB asking Catholics to join with Pope Francis for day of prayer and fasting for peace
  • World Meeting of Families Dublin bringing couples together on Valentine's Day

Recommended

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Catholic News | February 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 16, 2018

  • Pope Francis began Ash Wednesday at Benedictines' Monastery of St. Anselm, then made traditional procession to Basilica of Santa Sabina for Mass
  • After South Florida tragedy, Archbishop Thomas Wenski urges community "to support one another in this time of grief"
  • Pope Francis tells Cholean Jesuits he tries not to think of opposition as resistance
  • USCCB asking Catholics to join with Pope Francis for day of prayer and fasting for peace
  • World Meeting of Families Dublin bringing couples together on Valentine's Day
Catholic Newsbreak
02/16/2018
Revelation | Resolution

Fr. Cedric Pisegna hosts this Lenten series of Live with Passion where he leads viewers into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ through his passionate talks about Lent.
Live With Passion | A Lenten Mission
02/16/2018
Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host from the CatholicTV parlor
Catholic Speakers | Samson

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host from the CatholicTV parlor talking about the Florida school shooting tragedy.

This Is The Day
02/16/2018