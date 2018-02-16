Catholic News | February 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 16, 2018
- Pope Francis began Ash Wednesday at Benedictines' Monastery of St. Anselm, then made traditional procession to Basilica of Santa Sabina for Mass
- After South Florida tragedy, Archbishop Thomas Wenski urges community "to support one another in this time of grief"
- Pope Francis tells Cholean Jesuits he tries not to think of opposition as resistance
- USCCB asking Catholics to join with Pope Francis for day of prayer and fasting for peace
- World Meeting of Families Dublin bringing couples together on Valentine's Day