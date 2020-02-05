Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
02/4/2020
Catholic News | February 4

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
01/31/2020
Catholic News | January 31

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, January 28.
01/28/2020
Catholic News | January 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, January 28.

Pope Francis; Word of God Sunday; March for Life

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/24/2020
Catholic News | January 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/21/2020
Catholic News | January 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/17/2020
Catholic News | January 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

01/14/2020
Catholic News | January 14

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
01/10/2020
Catholic News | January 10

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
01/7/2020
Catholic News | January 7

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
01/3/2020
Catholic News | January 3

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
12/31/2019
Catholic News | December 31

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
12/24/2019
Catholic News | December 24

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news from the Vatican and around the globe.

  • Pope Francis

  • Christmas

  • Affordable Care Act 

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Recommended

Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours
Thursday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
02/6/2020
Pope Francis weekly general audience from Vatican City on CatholicTV, on demand,; OTT (over-the-top); America's Catholic Television Network.
Pope Francis | Weekly Audience | February 5

Pope Francis weekly general audience from Vatican City on CatholicTV, on demand; OTT (over-the-top); America's Catholic Television Network.
Papal Programming
02/5/2020
Wednesday Mass | Saint Agatha

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Thomas Macdonald vice rector of Saint John's Seminary on the Feast of Saint Agatha.
CatholicTV Mass
02/5/2020