Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/5/2019
Catholic News | February 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news 

 

  • Pope Francis in United Arab Emirates
  • World Youth Day
  • Prayer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/1/2019
Catholic News | February 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis visit to Abu Dhabi from February 3-5
  • Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila says Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education contradicts human nature
  • World Youth Day Panama closing event
  • 15 Dioceses of Texas release lists of priests abusers
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/29/2019
Catholic News | January 29

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.

  • Pope Francis celebrates closing Mass of World Youth Day in Panama
  • Church leaders condem Philippines cathedral bombing
  • Pope holds news confrence during flight to Rome from Panama
  • First new Roman Catholic church in Cuba since 1959
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/25/2019
Catholic News | January 25

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.

  • World Youth Day pilgrims talk about why confession is an important part of their experience
  • Diocese of Covington (KY) announces third-party investigation into what happened between students and Native American tribal leader
  • Open Doors list of countries that persecutes Christians the worst
  • Notre Dame will be covering up murals depicting the life and exploration of Christopher Columbus
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/22/2019
Catholic News | January 22

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.

  • March for Life recap
  • Week of Prayer for Christian Unity
  • Pope Francis in Panama for World Youth Day
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/18/2019
Catholic News | January 18

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Alessandro Gisotti told reporters that Pope Francis wants meeting on protection of minors in the church, to be an assembly of pastors, not an academic conference
  • National Catholic Schools Week (January 27 - February 2nd) theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed”
  • Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development released its "Pastoral Orientations on Human Trafficking”
  • U.S. pilgrims will be joining about 1 million people from all 6 continents for the celebration of World Youth day in Panama
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/15/2019
Catholic News | January 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis celebrated Mass in the Sistine Chapel and baptized 27 babies on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord
  • Jayme Closs (of St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron, WI) found alive
  • Pope Francis discussed clerical sexual abuse crisis with Chilean bishops at the Vatican
  • Pro-lifers call Reproductive Health Act, recently introduced in New York State Legislature, a great blow to pro-life cause

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/11/2019
Catholic News | January 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/8/2019
Catholic News | January 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis holds annual audience with diplomats
  • Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee question a judicial nominee on his membership in the Knights of Columbus
  • Experts from around the world say some mental health issues could be cured with exercise, meditation and prayer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/4/2019
Catholic News | January 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news January 4, 2019.

Leading his first general audience of 2019, Pope Francis continued a series of talks he has been giving about the Our Father. Bishops from around the United States have gathered at Mundelein Seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake near Chicago to prayerfully consider ways to rebuild trust over the clergy sex abuse crisis. A major workshop on "Robo-ethics: Humans, Machines and Health" will be held at the Vatican Feb. 25-26 as part of this increased study; the workshop will focus on the use of robots and artificial intelligence, specifically in medicine and health care.

 

The weeklong Worild Youth Day in Panama at the end of January will include a celebration of artistic, cultural, religious and sporting talents of youth from around the world.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/21/2018
Catholic News | December 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 21, 2018.

  • Vietnam-Holy See joint working group. 
  • USCCB 9 Days for Life novena January 14 through the 22, 2019
  • Pope Francis accepts Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Alexander Salazars’ request for early retirement
  • 200th anniversary of Silent Night
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/18/2018
Catholic News | December 18

Kevin Nelson reports on the latest Catholic news from the U.S. to the Vatican and around the church universal.

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news 

 

  • Pope Francis in United Arab Emirates
  • World Youth Day
  • Prayer

Recommended

Bishop Robert Reed prays Liturgy of the Hours
Wednesday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day. This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
02/6/2019
Pope Francis celebrates Mass Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates largest congregation ever on the Arabian peninsula
Mass | Abu Dhabi | UAE

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The congregation is believed to be largest ever on the Arabian peninsula.
Papal Programming
02/5/2019
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Catholic News | February 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news 

 

  • Pope Francis in United Arab Emirates
  • World Youth Day
  • Prayer
Catholic Newsbreak
02/5/2019