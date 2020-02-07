Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/7/2020
Catholic News | February 7

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

Headlines: Pope Francis, divorce

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
02/4/2020
Catholic News | February 4

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
01/31/2020
Catholic News | January 31

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, January 28.
01/28/2020
Catholic News | January 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, January 28.

Pope Francis; Word of God Sunday; March for Life

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/24/2020
Catholic News | January 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/21/2020
Catholic News | January 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/17/2020
Catholic News | January 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

01/14/2020
Catholic News | January 14

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
01/10/2020
Catholic News | January 10

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
01/7/2020
Catholic News | January 7

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
01/3/2020
Catholic News | January 3

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
12/31/2019
Catholic News | December 31

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

Headlines: Pope Francis, divorce

Recommended

National Shrine Mass CatholicTV Saturdays
Sunday Mass | 5th Week | Ordinary Time

Catholic Sunday Mass celebrated for Sunday, February 9, 2020. 

Online Catholic Sunday Mass from America's Catholic Church @marysshrine on America's @CatholicTV Network. Saturdays 7 & 11:30 pm (Eastern).
National Shrine Mass
02/9/2020
Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours
Sunday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
02/9/2020
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Archdiocese of Manila
Mass Readings | 5th Sunday | Ordinary Time

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Archdiocese of Manila reflects on the Mass readings for Sunday, February 9, 2020.
The Word Exposed
02/8/2020