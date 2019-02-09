Catholic News | February 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Archbishop Joseph Naumann said New York State’s new abortion law and similar legislation proposed in Virginia and other states is "evil, pure and simple"
- Pope Francis in United Arab Emirates for inter-religious meeting with some 700 religious leaders
- Pope visits Abu Dhabi's Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque
- Cardinal Fernando Filoni talks about Catholic Church's process of reconciliation in China
- Pope Francis visit to Abu Dhabi from February 3-5
- Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila says Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education contradicts human nature
- World Youth Day Panama closing event
- 15 Dioceses of Texas release lists of priests abusers
- Pope Francis celebrates closing Mass of World Youth Day in Panama
- Church leaders condem Philippines cathedral bombing
- Pope holds news confrence during flight to Rome from Panama
- First new Roman Catholic church in Cuba since 1959
- World Youth Day pilgrims talk about why confession is an important part of their experience
- Diocese of Covington (KY) announces third-party investigation into what happened between students and Native American tribal leader
- Open Doors list of countries that persecutes Christians the worst
- Notre Dame will be covering up murals depicting the life and exploration of Christopher Columbus
- March for Life recap
- Week of Prayer for Christian Unity
- Pope Francis in Panama for World Youth Day
- Alessandro Gisotti told reporters that Pope Francis wants meeting on protection of minors in the church, to be an assembly of pastors, not an academic conference
- National Catholic Schools Week (January 27 - February 2nd) theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed”
- Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development released its "Pastoral Orientations on Human Trafficking”
- U.S. pilgrims will be joining about 1 million people from all 6 continents for the celebration of World Youth day in Panama
- Pope Francis celebrated Mass in the Sistine Chapel and baptized 27 babies on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord
- Jayme Closs (of St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron, WI) found alive
- Pope Francis discussed clerical sexual abuse crisis with Chilean bishops at the Vatican
- Pro-lifers call Reproductive Health Act, recently introduced in New York State Legislature, a great blow to pro-life cause
- Pope Francis holds annual audience with diplomats
- Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee question a judicial nominee on his membership in the Knights of Columbus
- Experts from around the world say some mental health issues could be cured with exercise, meditation and prayer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news January 4, 2019.
Leading his first general audience of 2019, Pope Francis continued a series of talks he has been giving about the Our Father. Bishops from around the United States have gathered at Mundelein Seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake near Chicago to prayerfully consider ways to rebuild trust over the clergy sex abuse crisis. A major workshop on "Robo-ethics: Humans, Machines and Health" will be held at the Vatican Feb. 25-26 as part of this increased study; the workshop will focus on the use of robots and artificial intelligence, specifically in medicine and health care.
The weeklong Worild Youth Day in Panama at the end of January will include a celebration of artistic, cultural, religious and sporting talents of youth from around the world.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 21, 2018.
- Vietnam-Holy See joint working group.
- USCCB 9 Days for Life novena January 14 through the 22, 2019
- Pope Francis accepts Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Alexander Salazars’ request for early retirement
- 200th anniversary of Silent Night
Catholic Mass celebrated from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., on February 10, 2019, 5th Sunday in Ordinary Time.