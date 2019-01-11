Catholic News | January 11

Episodes

01/11/2019
01/8/2019
  • Pope Francis holds annual audience with diplomats
  • Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee question a judicial nominee on his membership in the Knights of Columbus
  • Experts from around the world say some mental health issues could be cured with exercise, meditation and prayer
01/4/2019
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news January 4, 2019.

Leading his first general audience of 2019, Pope Francis continued a series of talks he has been giving about the Our Father. Bishops from around the United States have gathered at Mundelein Seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake near Chicago to prayerfully consider ways to rebuild trust over the clergy sex abuse crisis. A major workshop on "Robo-ethics: Humans, Machines and Health" will be held at the Vatican Feb. 25-26 as part of this increased study; the workshop will focus on the use of robots and artificial intelligence, specifically in medicine and health care.

 

The weeklong Worild Youth Day in Panama at the end of January will include a celebration of artistic, cultural, religious and sporting talents of youth from around the world.

12/21/2018
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 21, 2018.

  • Vietnam-Holy See joint working group. 
  • USCCB 9 Days for Life novena January 14 through the 22, 2019
  • Pope Francis accepts Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Alexander Salazars’ request for early retirement
  • 200th anniversary of Silent Night
12/18/2018
Kevin Nelson reports on the latest Catholic news from the U.S. to the Vatican and around the church universal.

12/14/2018
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Church bells rang for 10 minutes throughout throughout Strasbourg, France for the victims of a terror attack at a Christmas market.
  • The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will be making a three day visit to Bulgaria and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
  • Gunman opened fire December 11th in Our Lady of the Conception Cathedral near Sao Paulo, Brazil, while parishioners were leaving midday Mass.
  • American bishops retreat at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago from January 2-8.
  • Massachusetts man is driving the Peace Light, originally lit in Bethlehem, to parishes across the U.S.
12/11/2018
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

12/7/2018
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 7, 2018.

  • Pope Francis will be visiting the United Arab Emirates in February of 2019
  • 2019 March for Life info
  • Chinese scientist reportedly altered the DNA of two twin babies
  • Ecumenical service in Westminster Abbey
12/4/2018
11/30/2018
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

11/20/2018
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
  • Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
  • Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
11/2/2018
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

